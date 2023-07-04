  • Home
Auto Sales June 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 80,737 Units of Sale

This amounts to an 18.7 per cent year-on-year growth in June 2023 as compared to June 2022.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
04-Jul-23 01:36 PM IST
Highlights
  • Suzuki Motorcycle India registered total sales of 80,737 units in June 2023
  • The brand recently updated its domestic two-wheeler products to meet E-20 requirements
  • Suzuki did not release sales figures for May 2023; however, when compared to April 2023, the figures showed a 9.43 per cent decrease

Suzuki Motorcycle India registered total sales of 80,737 units in June 2023. This amounts to an 18.7 per cent year-on-year growth in the same period as compared to June 2022. Suzuki did not release sales figures for May 2023; however, when compared to April 2023, the figures showed a 9.43 per cent decrease, with Suzuki selling as many as 88,731 units.

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Spied In India: Launch On The Cards?

 

Commenting on the sales performance, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India continues posting double-digit sales increase. This growth also shows robust demand for our products, not just in the domestic market but in overseas markets as well. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our esteemed customers and dealer partners for their unwavering support.”

The company also announced the release of the E20-compliant V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 series, and Burgman Street EX in June 2023. The brand’s domestic two-wheeler products are now all E20 compliant. Also, in April 2023, Suzuki achieved a 70 lakh unit production milestone, since the beginning of 2006. 

