  • Home
  • News
  • Suzuki Motorcycle Crosses Sales Of 7 Million Units In India

Suzuki Motorcycle Crosses Sales Of 7 Million Units In India

The V-Strom SX became Suzuki’s 7th millionth celebratory unit manufactured at the Gurugram plan
authorBy carandbike Team
21-Apr-23 05:45 PM IST
bbfs7oo_suzuki-vstrom-sx_625x300_27_May_22.webp
Highlights
  • The company took 17 years to achieve this feat
  • The 7 millionth unit was from the Kherki Dhaula Plant in Gurugram
  • It began its operation in 2006 after separating ways from TVS motors in 2001

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that it has crossed the milestone of 7 million unit sales in India. The company achieved this feat a little less than two decades after it began its operations in India in 2006. Previously, Suzuki had a partnership with TVS Motor Company to start the production of two-wheelers as a joint venture in 2001. The Suzuki V-Strom SX, became Suzuki’s 7 millionth celebratory unit manufactured at the Kherki Dhaula plant situated in Gurugram.

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom SX is 2023 car&bike Motorcycle of the Year (Upto 250 cc)

The milestone coincided with the Suzuki V-Strom SX being crowned the Motorcycle of the Year (Upto 250 cc) at the 2023 carandbike Awards on April 20, 2023. The V-Strom SX also walked away with the crowning jewel of being the 2023 carandbike Motorcycle of the Year.

 

 

Commenting on this occasion, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are delighted to accomplish the 7 millionth production milestone." This is a testimony to our commitment to India, and we wish to achieve many such milestones in the future. In the financial year ending March 2023. We thank our valued customers, business partners, associates, and all my colleagues for this remarkable feat."

Suzuki Motorcycle currently has a range of popular models, which include the V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Access 125, Avenis, Burgman Street EX, and more, as part of its domestic product portfolio, and the Suzuki Hayabusa, V-Strom 650XT, and Katana under its big bike product portfolio.

Related Articles
2023 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched At Rs 16.90 Lakh; Gets Three New Colour Options
2023 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched At Rs 16.90 Lakh; Gets Three New Colour Options
12 days ago
Kenichi Umeda Appointed As New Managing Director Of Suzuki Motorcycle India
Kenichi Umeda Appointed As New Managing Director Of Suzuki Motorcycle India
16 days ago
Suzuki Motorcycle India Achieves 24.3 Per Cent Growth In FY 2023
Suzuki Motorcycle India Achieves 24.3 Per Cent Growth In FY 2023
18 days ago
Suzuki Motorcycles India Launches New Apparel And Merchandise Range
Suzuki Motorcycles India Launches New Apparel And Merchandise Range
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2021 Audi A4 40 TFSI Technology
Great Deal
2021 Audi
A4 40 TFSI Technology
  • 17,066 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
8.0
10
39.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Reserved

Reservation will be over on 23rd April 10 PM

View Details
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol [2019-2023]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol [2019-2023]
  • 48,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
9.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹21,277
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2016 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2016 Toyota
Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
  • 48,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
11.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹25,756
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now