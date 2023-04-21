Suzuki Motorcycle Crosses Sales Of 7 Million Units In India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that it has crossed the milestone of 7 million unit sales in India. The company achieved this feat a little less than two decades after it began its operations in India in 2006. Previously, Suzuki had a partnership with TVS Motor Company to start the production of two-wheelers as a joint venture in 2001. The Suzuki V-Strom SX, became Suzuki’s 7 millionth celebratory unit manufactured at the Kherki Dhaula plant situated in Gurugram.

The milestone coincided with the Suzuki V-Strom SX being crowned the Motorcycle of the Year (Upto 250 cc) at the 2023 carandbike Awards on April 20, 2023. The V-Strom SX also walked away with the crowning jewel of being the 2023 carandbike Motorcycle of the Year.

Commenting on this occasion, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are delighted to accomplish the 7 millionth production milestone." This is a testimony to our commitment to India, and we wish to achieve many such milestones in the future. In the financial year ending March 2023. We thank our valued customers, business partners, associates, and all my colleagues for this remarkable feat."

Suzuki Motorcycle currently has a range of popular models, which include the V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Access 125, Avenis, Burgman Street EX, and more, as part of its domestic product portfolio, and the Suzuki Hayabusa, V-Strom 650XT, and Katana under its big bike product portfolio.