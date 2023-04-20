  • Home
car&bike Awards 2023: Motorcycle Of The Year (Upto 250 cc) Is Suzuki V-Strom SX

The Suzuki V-Strom SX, the latest 250 cc adventure sport touring motorcycle from Suzuki Motorcycle India overtook nominees like the new Bajaj Pulsar P150 and Pulsar N160 to take the top spot.
authorBy carandbike Team
20-Apr-23 08:49 PM IST
250cc motorcycle of the year.jpg

The Suzuki V-Strom SX, the new adventure sport touring motorcycle from Suzuki Motorcycle India has been awarded the Motorcycle of the Year (Upto 250 cc). Based on the Suzuki Gixxer 250, the V-Strom SX offers a different flavour, a sport touring package in the entry-level segment, and went up against a trio of Bajaj motorcycles, in this category. This category clearly has evolved over the years. From what was earlier the entry-level commuter segment, consumer choices in this category have expanded to include premium 150-160 cc motorcycles and in recent years going up to 250 cc bikes.

Clearly, the two-wheeler jury had more than enough to be impressed with the Suzuki V-Strom SX over the Bajaj CT 125X, the Pulsar P150 and even the Pulsar N160 to make it take the top spot. The Bajaj Pulsar N160 had several jury members impressed with its performance, handling and overall design at the 2023 car&bike Awards jury meet. But eventually, it seems the V-Strom SX managed to score more points overall to take the top spot in this category. 

The design and desirability of the V-Strom SX makes it even more attractive with a size and dimensions that make it look bigger than it actually is. A combination of a proven platform, with a 250 cc engine from the Suzuki Gixxer 250, great chassis and impeccable road manners and dynamics make the Suzuki V-Strom SX quite a likeable package. Eventually, a combination of all these qualities, and its versatility possibly made it the favourite, although we have to say the Pulsar siblings weren’t far behind in contention.

