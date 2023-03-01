Suzuki Launches Its E20 and OBD2-A Compliant Scooter Range

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) launched its new lineup of scooters that have now been updated to be E20 compliant. This means that these scooters can now run on petrol having an ethanol blend of up to 20 per cent. The line-up includes the Access 125, Avenis and Burgman Street range. The two-wheelers also meet the OBD2-A norms and feature the new updated version of the On-board Diagnostics System which helps detect faults in the system.

Recent times saw many manufacturers update their line-up to comply with the new E20 and OBD2 norms. This included 2-wheeler manufacturers like Yamaha Motorcycle India and car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motor and Renault.

Speaking about the launch, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “Suzuki’s powerful 125cc engine which delivers high performance and has been ruling riders’ hearts is now E20 (petrol with 20 per cent ethanol) and OBD2-A compliant. We plan to gradually make our entire product portfolio compatible to E20 fuel. This is a part of our commitment to reduce carbon footprint for cleaner and greener tomorrow.”

The update also brings new colour options for the Avenis and Burgman Street that include Metallic Sonic Silver/ Metallic Triton Blue for the Avenis and Pearl Matte Shadow Green colour for the Burgman Street motorcycle. Suzuki's scooter range is powered by a 125-cc engine that generates over 8.5 bhp of power and and 10 Nm of torque.

Prices for the Suzuki Access start at Rs. 79,400 for the base variant and go up to Rs. 89,500 for the full-option variant. The Burgman Street is available in two variants- the standard variant costing Rs. 93,000 and the Ride Connect Edition which costs Rs.97,000. The Avenis comes in a standard edition that is priced at Rs. 92,000 and a Race edition that comes slightly higher at Rs. 92,300 (all prices are ex-showroom, India).