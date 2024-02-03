Login

Suzuki GSX-8R Makes India Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

The sportbike is based on the same 776 cc, parallel twin engine as the V-Strom 800 DE also displayed at the Expo.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 3, 2024

Story
  • GSX-8R shares the 776 cc parallel twin engine with the V-Strom 800 DE
  • Gets Showa USD fork and mono-shock suspension
  • Could launch in India by end-2024

Aside from the India-bound V-Strom 800 DE, Suzuki Motorcycles India also showcased the aggressive-looking GSX-8R at its podium at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. Based on the same 776 cc, parallel twin engine as the 800 DE, the 8R is the third model globally to feature the new engine and is a faired derivative of the GSX-8S that was unveiled globally back in 2022.

 

Also read: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
 

The GSX-8R is essentially the faired sibling to the GSX-8S sold in global markets.

 

The GSX-8R made its global debut at EICMA 2023 and mechanically is identical to its 8S sibling with the differences coming down to the looks. The 8R retains the stacked headlamp set-up featured by both the 8S though the headlamp cowl has been redesigned and is now part of an integrated fairing that partially covers the engine. The rearview mirrors have moved from the handlebars on the 8S to the fairing on the 8R while the twin LED daytime running lamps of the 8S make way for a single eyebrow-style unit positioned above the stacked headlamps. Moving to the rear, the 8R retains the partially exposed frame design of the 8S though it gets a two-piece stop-lamp to the 8S’ singular.

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Djebel Revealed

 

The GSX-8R is based on the same platform as the new V-Stron 800 DE

 

Under the skin, the 8R uses the same 776 cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine as the 8S and the 800DE. The unit features a 270-degree crankshaft configuration and is fitted with Suzuki’s Cross Balancer Shaft. It develops 82 bhp at 8,500rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. The unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an up-and-down quickshifter.

 

The bike also features a host of riding aids such as selectable ride modes, traction control, an easy start system and a low RPM assist. Interestingly while the GSX-8S globally gets a KYB USD fork and mono-shock, the 8R – like the 800 DE – is sprung by Showa units.

The GSX-8R retains the stacked headlamp set-up of its platform siblings.

 

Stopping power comes from twin 310 mm discs with four-piston callipers up front and a 240 mm disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear.

776 cc parallel-twin engine shared with the V-Strom 800 DE.

 

Suzuki has said that the GSX-8R has been showcased in India to gauge customer interest thus not ruling out an India launch. Additionally, with its platform sibling the V-Strom 800 DE expected to launch by mid-2024, Suzuki could bring the new GSX-8R to India by the end of 2024. The GSX-8R will slot in below the Hayabusa in Suzuki’s India portfolio and bolster the manufacturer’s large displacement portfolio. The Japanese manufacturer’s big bike portfolio for the Indian market is rather small currently with just the Hayabusa and the Katana on offer.

# Suzuki Motorcycle# Suzuki Motorcycle India# Suzuki Motorcycles# Suzuki GSX-8R# Suzuki GSX Series# Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024# Bharat Mobility Global Expo# Bharat Mobility Expo
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

