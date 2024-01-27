Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Djebel Revealed

At the recently concluded Motor Bike Expo 2024 in Italy, Suzuki Motorcycles unveiled the new V-Strom 800DE Djebel, a more off-road-focused variant of the V-Strom 800DE. Set to hit the roads in 2024, this special edition draws inspiration from the iconic DR600R Djebel and DR650R Djebel enduro bikes from the 1980s.

Coming to the looks, the most notable draw is the blue and white colour scheme inspired by Suzuki’s late 1980s enduro bikes. Even the bash plate to protect the underside of the engine is finished in blue and white graphics. The Djebel also features a larger windscreen than the standard 800DE as well as an Akrapovic exhaust terminal and more off-road focused Dunlop TrailMax Raid tyres - the standard 800DE gets TrailMax Mixtours.



Suzuki has made no other changes to the bike with the Djebel continuing to feature the same hardware as the standard 800DE. This means that it retains the 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel and the familiar 776 cc, parallel-twin engine. The unit develops 84bhp and 78 Nm of torque. The overall weight of the bike stands at 230kg, has 220mm of ground clearance and a seat height of 855mm.



For now, the special edition is only being offered in select markets in Europe.



Written by: Ronit Agarwal