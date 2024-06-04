Analysis: How 125 cc Scooters Are Driving Suzuki Motorcycle India's Growth

Login
Analysis: Is Suzuki Motorcycle India Capable Of Achieving New Heights?

Suzuki Motorcycle India’s steady sales growth is powered by its 125 cc scooter models, led by the Suzuki Access 125.
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • In March 2024, Suzuki sold more than 1,00,000 two-wheelers
  • A decade ago, in March 2014, Suzuki had sold just over 30,500 units
  • The Suzuki Access 125 accounts for over 70 % of the brand's sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) seems to be on a steady but certain growth path over the past few years. From humble beginnings after the dissolution of the TVS-Suzuki joint venture, Suzuki Motorcycle India hasn’t been able to come anywhere close to market leaders like Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, and even erstwhile partner TVS Motor Company. But a focussed and lean product strategy across segments, offering value for money, in both mass market and premium segments seem to be slowly and certainly paying dividends. 

 

Also Read: Suzuki Records Highest-Ever Annual Sales In FY2023-24

 

Suzuki V Strom SX 250 Review 2022 08 25 T15 55 52 328 Z

The 250 cc Suzuki V-Strom SX has made decent strides into the entry-level adventure touring segment.

 

During FY 2023-24, Suzuki Motorcycle India registered a record 11.34 lakh unit sales in volume, the first time the company achieved annual sales of over 11 lakh units. Domestic sales for Suzuki in the year under review were 26 per cent higher at 7.31 lakh units, but there was another important milestone in FY 2023-24. Earlier in June 2023, Suzuki Motorcycle India celebrated producing its 5 millionth (50 lakh milestone) Access 125 scooter, the brand’s bestselling model. In May 2024, the brand recorded its highest-ever monthly sales volumes, and today, the Access 125 accounts for over 70 per cent of the brand's sales, clocking monthly sales of nearly 62,000 units in April 2024. 

 

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales Volumes

 

Suzuki Katana

Focus on premium products, with CKD assembly in India, has made Suzuki's premium bikes more affordable than the competition, yet offering world-class products.

 

And it’s not just the mass market products that Suzuki is focussing on. The Suzuki Gixxer, with both the 155 cc and 250 cc versions, have managed to carve a niche, but loyal following, as is the brand’s entry-level adventure tourer, the Suzuki V-Strom SX 250. In more premium segments, unlike the other Japanese brands, Suzuki has taken the CKD approach, and offered a wide range of products from the Hayabusa, Katana and the latest Suzuki V-Strom 800DE adventure bike, all with price tags which are considerably more attractive than the competition. At the same time, Suzuki's premium products have a reputation of having high quality, with no corners cut on design, features, performance and capability.

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Review

 

Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary m6

The India-assembled Suzuki Hayabusa has consistently 

 

“The sales trajectory of Suzuki Motorcycle India has been steady and positive. Every product in each segment offers good value for money, with up-to-date specs and performance. Suzuki has built a solid foundation around their nice and measured approach to the market. The brand has shown strong commitment towards the Indian market and customers," said veteran industry expert and two-wheeler journalist Rishad Cooper.

 

Rishad Cooper

Veteran two-wheeler expert Rishad Cooper says Suzuki has followed the right product strategy in India, offering value for money to the Indian consumer. 

 

"I feel Suzuki has the right approach in India, offering great products across so many segments, from humble commuter scooters to the mighty Hayabusa and even motorcycle style icons like the Katana. Having built up such a solid foundation, with the right ethos and thought process, Suzuki is certain to reap market benefits on our shores, for many years to come," added Cooper.

 

Suzuki Burgman Street EX LEAD 1 2022 12 07 T08 34 15 264 Z

The Suzuki Burgman Street is the brand's highest selling scooter after the Access 125. 

 

In the ultimate analysis, it’s still Suzuki’s 125 cc scooters which are powering the brand’s India sales, led by the Access 125, first launched in 2007. The Suzuki Access 125 was also the first 125 cc scooter to be launched in the Indian market. While the scooter segment was and still is dominated by 110 cc scooters, the 125 cc scooter segment is a category that Suzuki created, and has thrived in. The Access 125 has been regularly updated with new technology, new features, and the platform has been extended to offer different flavours, including the maxi-styled Burgman Street 125, and the sportier and more premium Avenis 125. 

 

Suzuki Avenis 125

The Suzuki Avenis 125 is the brand's sporty 125 cc scooter based on the Access 125 platform.

 

The Access 125 also got a shot in the arm with the brand’s “Kam Peeta Hai” marketing campaign, highlighting the Access 125’s fuel economy, while ostensibly still offering better performance and dynamics than the slightly lower 110 cc scooters. But banking on the 17-year-old Access 125 platform for Suzuki Motorcycle India’s future may not be prudent strategy, a fact the brand’s leaders are aware of. In a segment which is rapidly but surely heading towards more electric products, it’s no secret that Suzuki is already getting ready to introduce its electric version of the Burgman Street scooter. And it could well be the beginning of Suzuki’s electric scooter range and going by the Access 125’s brand equity in the world’s biggest two-wheeler market, an electric version of the Access cannot be ruled out just yet. 

 

Also Read: Suzuki e-Burgman Testing Begins; Official Photos Released

 

Burgman 2022 07 28 T14 05 41 487 Z

Suzuki is working on an electric version of its Burgman Street scooter.

 

But there’s one more segment where Suzuki has yet to dip its fingers into, and that’s the 400-500 cc motorcycle segment, which is what the 250 cc segment was a decade ago. If growth figures are any indication, this is a segment Suzuki Motorcycle India needs a product, sooner the better. And going by what the brand already offers, a sports bike, an adventure tourer, and even a naked sport, built on the same platform could well see Suzuki get a solid grip on the Indian, and by extension, the global market, for the next decade at least. 

