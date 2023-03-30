  • Home
Suzuki e-Burgman Electric Scooter Revealed

The upcoming e-Burgman appears to be identical to its petrol model, the Suzuki Burgman Street 125
Highlights
  • The production-spec e-Burgman has a swappable battery pack
  • Suzuki claims the e-Burgman has a range of 44 km
  • It aims to focus on areas where replaceable battery stations are installed.

Suzuki has revealed its first electric offering, namely e- Burgman. Based on the maxi scooter, the Burgman Street 125 maxi styled scooter. Electric mobility is being reckoned and all the major two wheeler manufactures have been adopting it. The Japanese brand is testing its first electric two-wheeler in Tokyo and has listed the e-Burgman on their website. 

 

Also Read: Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Scooter Revealed In Patent Images

 

The Hamamatsu-based brand has revealed the e-Burgman overseas in its entirety and revealed most of its specifications as well. While previously leaked documents showed a fixed battery pack on the e-Burgman, the production-spec Suzuki e-Burgman comes with swappable batteries. While the swappable lithium-ion battery capacity is unknown, Suzuki claims the e-Burgman has a range of "44 km when ridden at a steady 60 kmph on a flat surface." While this figure appears to be quite low, given that it is a testing figure, this claimed range figure will most likely increase.

Vehicle Specification 

DETAILS 
Length x Width x Height1825mm × 765mm × 1140mm
seat height780 mm
vehicle weight147 kg
rated output0.98 kW
maximum output4.0 kW
maximum torque18 Nm
prime mover typeAC synchronous motor
battery typelithium-ion battery
cruising details44km (60km/h level running) * Suzuki internal test value

The table shows most of the specifications of the e-burgman

 

Also Read:  Suzuki Motorcycles India Launches New Apparel And Merchandise Range

The upcoming e-Burgman appears to be identical to the petrol-powered Suzuki Burgman Street 125. The e-Burgman is heavily based on the current model,  from the maxi-style bodywork with a sporty fascia and butch side panels. According to Suzuki, the purpose of the test of the e-Burgman was to understand the evaluation and improvement requests for two types of moped electric scooters using replaceable batteries. It aims to focus on areas where replaceable battery stations are installed. 

