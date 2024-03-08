Suzuki and SkyDrive Begin Manufacturing Flying Cars in Iwata, Shizuoka

Suzuki Motor Corporation and SkyDrive Inc. have commenced the manufacturing of flying cars at a Suzuki plant in Iwata City, Shizuoka Prefecture. This marks a major milestone in their joint efforts to produce and commercialize this innovative mode of transportation.

The flying car model being manufactured is called "SKYDRIVE (SD-05 type)". Production is being undertaken by Sky Works Inc., a subsidiary of SkyDrive, at the Suzuki Group's facility under a manufacturing cooperation contract signed in October 2023.





On March 6th, a rivet driving ceremony was held to formally initiate manufacturing operations. The event was attended by executives like SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa, Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki, as well as employees from both companies.

The Iwata plant will manufacture flying cars not only for the upcoming Expo 2025 in Osaka but also for eventual sales to customers. This positions both Suzuki and SkyDrive at the forefront of commercializing flying cars for urban air mobility solutions.

While flying cars have been a longstanding concept, their large-scale production and deployment by major industry players signals a potential transformation in urban transportation. Safety, regulatory compliance and public acceptance will be key challenges that need to be addressed.

Suzuki's expertise in high-volume automotive manufacturing combined with SkyDrive's innovative flying car designs could create a unique competitive advantage. However, the business case and real-world usage scenarios will ultimately determine market success.



