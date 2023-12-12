Made In India Jimny 5-Door Goes On Sale In Australia As Suzuki Jimny XL; Offered With ADAS

Suzuki has launched the Jimny 5-door in Australia as the ‘Jimny XL’ with the model being sold alongside its three-door version. The Suzuki Jimny XL is made in India and exported to Australia. With the launch of the Jimny XL, Suzuki Australia has also reopened bookings for the Jimny 3-door automatic that were halted earlier this year due to a high waiting period.



The Suzuki Jimny XL is about 340 mm longer than its three-door version and measures 3,985 mm. The majority of that increment has gone into the wheelbase that now measures 2,590 mm, liberating more space with a functional second row and a larger boot. Visually, the off-roader looks identical to the Indian version carrying the same bumper, round headlamps, and a boxy profile.

The cabin too remains identical on the Jimny XL with a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay. There’s also wired Android Auto and automatic climate control. The fabric seats make it easier to clean the Jimny after a day of off-roading. The instrument dials get the retro look, which remains a highlight in the cabin of the off-roader.



Power on the Suzuki Jimny XL comes from the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The Australian-spec version makes 100 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque, which is marginally down from the India-spec model. Transmission options include the 5-speed manual and automatic that sends power to all four wheels with 4x4 as standard.

Other features include DAB digital radio, adaptive cruise control on automatic variants, and the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which is mandatory as per local regulations. The Jimny 5-door has not been crash-tested yet.



The Suzuki Jimny XL is priced from $34,990 (about Rs. 19.15 lakh) in Australia for the manual, which is about $3,000 more expensive than the three-door version. Do note that the Jimny three-door arrives in Australia from Japan, while India is the sole supplier of the Jimny five-door globally. Suzuki Australia says it has received more than 2000 pre-orders for the five-door Jimny since it was unveiled nearly a year ago. Buyers who order now will have to wait for about six to nine months due to the high demand.



