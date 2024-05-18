Suzuki Jimny XL Heritage Edition Unveiled: Limited To 500 Units

Suzuki Australia has unveiled a special edition of the Jimny XL, named Jimny XL Heritage. This new edition pays tribute to the model's lineage from the 70s, 80s and 90s. It is limited to just 500 units with the automaker stating that all units have been sold out within two days of its unveiling. Notably, The five-door Jimny is made in India and then exported to Australia.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year

The changes on this special edition are primarily cosmetic and include; Jimny Heritage decals, front and rear red mudflaps, and a Jimny Heritage cargo tray. The vehicle will be available in White, Chiffon Ivory, Bluish Black Pearl, Jungle Green, and Granite Grey Metallic colour options.



Most of the specifications on this edition remain identical to the standard version sold in Australia. That said, it gets the same 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, an anti-lock Braking System, Vehicle Stability Control, and traction control, six airbags, LED headlights and more. Moreover, the Australian spec Jimny XL gets an ADAS suite as standard to comply with safety bars.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+(O) Launched At Rs 8.93 Lakh

Under the hood, it continues with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine like the Indian model, but it is tuned to generate slightly less power output of 100.57 bhp and 130 Nm of torque. The Jimny XL Heritage edition is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission option.