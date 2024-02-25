Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
Published on February 25, 2024
Highlights
- The 5-Door Jimny offers customers the choice between a four-speed automatic and a five-speed manual transmission.
- Shares the same AllGrip Pro 4WD system and K15B engine with its 3-Door counterpart.
- Powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine producing 100 bhp and 130 Nm.
Suzuki has introduced the 5-Door Jimny in Indonesia. Unveiled at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), it can be had with either a four-speed automatic transmission or a five-speed manual option.
Also Read: 2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid Unveiled At Indonesia Motor Show
The Jimny 5-Door shares the same AllGrip Pro 4WD system and K15B engine as its 3-Door counterpart. Under the hood lies a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine producing 100 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman Shortlisted For World Car Person 2024 Award
The Jimny 5-Door features a black front grille with chrome accents, distinguishing it from its 3-Door counterpart. Standard equipment includes 15-inch alloy wheels with 195/80 profile tyres, LED projector headlamps, front fog lamps, automatic air-conditioning, fabric seat upholstery, and a 9-inch Display Audio head unit exclusive to the 5-Door.
Safety-wise, the 5-Door comes equipped with side and curtain airbags, totalling six airbags, whereas the 3-Door model only offers dual front airbags. However, neither model includes active safety systems, with only passive features such as ABS, ESP, hill start assist, and brake assist available.
