2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid Unveiled At Indonesia Motor Show

The 2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid brings a new mild-hybrid petrol engine along with sporty aesthetic updates to the MPV.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 24, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine
  • Ertiga Cruise gets sporty bumpers, roof spoiler, and LED DRLs
  • Ertiga Cruise Hybrid is specific to the Indonesian market for now

Suzuki Indonesia has unveiled the new Ertiga Cruise Hybrid at the Indonesia International Motor Show 2024 (IIMS). The Ertiga Cruise Hybrid gets cosmetic upgrades over the standard model for a sportier look and a larger battery for the mild hybrid system. 

 

The 2024 Ertiga Cruise Hybrid gets visual updates including new LED DRLs, chrome garnish on the front and rear bumpers, side body decals, a short antenna, an upper roof spoiler and new dual-tone alloy wheels. The Ertiga Cruise gets two exterior colour options - Pearl White with Cool Black and a monotone Cool Black.

The 2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B Smart Hybrid petrol engine - the India-spec Ertiga gets the K15C petrol engine in comparison - that gets a larger 10 ah battery pack to support the mild-hybrid system and aid in improving fuel economy. The model currently claims a little over 20 kmpl in Indonesia.

 

The engine continues to churn out 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque and is paired with either a manual or an automatic gearbox. Suzuki Indonesia is offering an 8 year/160,000 km battery warranty on the mild-hybrid version.

Other features include a black and grey colour scheme, cruise control, ventilated cupholders, auto climate control, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more.

The new Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid is priced from 288 million Indonesian Rupiah (around Rs 15.3 lakh) for the manual, going up to 301 million Indonesian Rupiah (around Rs 16 lakh) for the automatic. The Ertiga Cruise Hybrid will be available in addition to the standard model, while the company also sells the seven-seater (XL7) as the more premium model. There's no word on when Maruti Suzuki plans to update the Ertiga in India with the mild-hybrid engine.

