Japanese Custom House Reimagines Suzuki Jimny As Iconic Renault & Lancia Models
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 31, 2023
- DAMD has reimagined the Jimny as the Lancia Delta Integrale & Renault 5 Turbo.
- DAMD is popular for its custom G-Class and Defender-inspired Jimnys.
- The custom project does not make any mechanical changes to the Jimny.
Ever since its arrival globally in 2018, the fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny has been a popular offering, especially the three-door model. Its simple construction has also made it extremely compliant with tuners and custom shops, allowing owners to bring their personal touch with each vehicle. While we’ve seen G-Wagen and Defender-inspired Jimnys in the past, a custom chop-shop from Japan has now reimagined the Suzuki Jimny as iconic yesteryear cars from Renault and Lancia.
Also Read: New Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
Popular Japanese tuner DAMD is known for his conversions of the Jimny into the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes G-Class. The custom house is now looking to build the Jimny as retro offerings based on the Lancia Delta Integrale and Renault 5 Turbo. Both machines were extremely popular in Europe in the 1980s and DAMD brings its spin to the little off-roader with its custom bodykit. The final versions will be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 next month.
Also Read: Made In India Jimny 5-Door Goes On Sale In Australia As Suzuki Jimny XL; Offered With ADAS
DAMD commissioned the builds under the “European Masterpiece” theme, paying homage to the hot hatches of the ‘80s. The Lancia-themed Jimny gets the same boxy silhouette but the styling cues include new quad-round headlamps, a chrome grille and a custom bumper that brings it as close as possible to the Delta Integrale. The build goes on to mimic the boxy body kit of the hot hatch with wide fender extensions. At the rear, the custom Jimny gets Delta’s signature wing for “extra” downforce, fender-mounted vents and a body-coloured bumper.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition Launched; Priced Rs 2 Lakh Lower
The process is similar to the Renault 5 Turbo which serves as the inspiration for the second build. Losing its multi-slat grille, the Jimny gets new R5-inspired headlamps and grille, a blue exterior colour scheme, black bumpers, faux side intakes and a roof spoiler.
Both custom builds see a new set of alloy wheels developed in collaboration with OZ Racing. The wheels are available in either ‘race white’ with red lettering or ‘dark graphite’ with white lettering and can be purchased separately. DAMD has not made any mechanical changes to the builds and the Jimny continues with the same ladder-on-frame construction and powertrain.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 35,249 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 88,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 65,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 46,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 70,123 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17987 second ago
The updated luxury sedan is now on sale in its home market of South Korea
-16046 second ago
The MBUX Virtual Assistant will see massive upgrades with the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant getting a new “visual dimension” by incorporating AI
-12521 second ago
Nissan is set to showcase several concept and production models at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 including its Gen3 Formula E race car and model from its Nismo performance range.
-3991 second ago
2023 saw the launch of many exciting EVs, both luxury and mass market
-2263 second ago
Which cars were the crowd favourite? The Youtube views tell us all
-2010 second ago
The list has a lot of Royal Enfield motorcycles and understandably so
15 hours ago
Here is an overview of all the cars launching in January 2024
16 hours ago
Not to be confused with the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry, the concept is based on the Super Carry Kei Car sold in Japan.
16 hours ago
New concept features a sportier look and a matte-finished paint scheme.
17 hours ago
The Citroen C3X will be a new crossover-styled sedan based on the C3 Aircross. The spy shots reveal an identical interior as well.
18 days ago
The Suzuki Jimny XL is made in India and exported to the land down under and is identical to the Indian version in many ways but also gets market-specific changes
1 month ago
The Suzuki Jimny 5-door is exported from India to South Africa and carries a premium price tag in comparison to the price in India.
2 months ago
How is the 5-door Suzuki Jimny manufactured? We took a tour of Maruti’s Gurugram plant for a closer look
4 months ago
This is the first market after India to get the 5-door Jimny
11 months ago
A little over a week after debuting its two new SUVs Maruti is reporting a strong customer response for the Jimny and the Fronx.