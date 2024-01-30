January Update Adds Suzuki Jimny XC, New Races To Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 has rolled out its first update of 2024 - Patch 1.42 introducing three new vehicles, fresh scapes, and events. While the update includes a pair of Vision Gran Turismo concepts, the vehicle we are interested in is the 2018 Suzuki Jimny XC.

Jimny XC offers extensive customisation options.

What makes the Jimny truly stand out is its extensive customisation options. Giving the players a blank canvas allows them to customise anything from its appearance to mechanical components. Cosmetic upgrades range from off-road bumpers to grille designs, side steps, a diverse factory colour palette, as well as a variety of wheel and tyre options ranging from 15 to 20 inches in diameter. In true Gran Turismo fashion, players have the flexibility to fine-tune the engine, suspension, brakes, and other mechanical components, significantly enhancing the Jimny's on-track performance. Talking of powertrain, this model goes from 62 bhp to 155 bhp through modifications, although the engine swaps are not currently available in the update.



Bulgari Aluminium Vision Gran Turismo concept.

Focusing on the other two modes, the first is the Bulgari Aluminum Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual creation was unveiled by Bulgari last year. Designed in collaboration with former Pininfarina Design Director Fabio Filippini, the Vision GT pays hommage to the brand’s iconic aluminium watch from the 1990s. The car is being offered as a free gift to owners of the Aluminum Gran Turismo Limited Model chronograph while other players will gain access to the vehicle from February.



Also added to the listing is the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo a low and sleek-looking race car with GT car proportions.

Other updates being rolled out include extra menus, new world circuits and a Jimny race series.



