Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.44 Brings New Races, Three New Performance Cars

The update also brings a host of new world circuit events and a revamped content menu to enhance the gaming experience further.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Audi R8 Coupe V10 Plus, with its 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine, delivers up to 601.6 bhp
  • Lamborghini Urus has a 641 bhp twin-turbo V8 engine, adaptive air suspension, and an advanced 4WD system
  • The Toyota GT-One (TS020) features a twin-turbocharged 3.6 L V8 engine, producing 592 bhp and 492 Nm

Gran Turismo 7 is out with another major update. This update promises to inject fresh excitement into the game with the introduction of three new performance-oriented cars, namely the Audi R8, Lamborghini Urus, and Toyota GT One. Along with this, there are also a slew of additional features.

 

Also Read: January Update Adds Suzuki Jimny XC, New Races To Gran Turismo 7

 

 

Starting with the 2016 Audi R8 Coupe V10 Plus, originally derived from the Le Mans Prototype race car lineage, the Audi R8 has evolved into a road car that first debuted in 2006. The 2016 iteration of the R8 showcases refinements in lightweight construction with the utilisation of Audi's Space Frame technology and a full-time 4WD 'quattro' system. Sporting a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine, the base model R8 churns out 532.5 bhp, while the high-performance 'R8 V10 Plus' ramps it up to 601.6 bhp, along with additional features like a fixed rear wing and mechanical LSD.

 

 

Coming to the Lamborghini Urus, which is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. This powerplant belts out 641 bhp and 850 Nm of torque and features a full-time 4WD system with adjustable distribution, adaptive air suspension, rear-wheel steering, and torque vectoring.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Gran Turismo 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai

 

The spotlight of the update is on the Toyota GT-One (TS020). Toyota's pursuit of Le Mans glory culminated in the development of the GT-One (TS020), featuring a carbon-composite monocoque body optimised for aerodynamic excellence. Its twin-turbocharged 3.6-litre V8 engine churns out 592 bhp and 492 Nm of torque. 
 

Along with this, the update also brings a host of new world circuit events and a revamped content menu to enhance the gaming experience further. Additionally, fans of the official anime television series "High-Speed Etoile" will have the opportunity to adorn their cars with limited-time stickers inspired by the show.


 

Written by - Ronit Agarwal 

 

# Gran Turismo 7# Gran Turismo 7 Update# Audi R8 Coupe# Lamborghini Urus# Toyota GT-One# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

