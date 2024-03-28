Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.44 Brings New Races, Three New Performance Cars

Gran Turismo 7 is out with another major update. This update promises to inject fresh excitement into the game with the introduction of three new performance-oriented cars, namely the Audi R8, Lamborghini Urus, and Toyota GT One. Along with this, there are also a slew of additional features.

Starting with the 2016 Audi R8 Coupe V10 Plus, originally derived from the Le Mans Prototype race car lineage, the Audi R8 has evolved into a road car that first debuted in 2006. The 2016 iteration of the R8 showcases refinements in lightweight construction with the utilisation of Audi's Space Frame technology and a full-time 4WD 'quattro' system. Sporting a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine, the base model R8 churns out 532.5 bhp, while the high-performance 'R8 V10 Plus' ramps it up to 601.6 bhp, along with additional features like a fixed rear wing and mechanical LSD.

Coming to the Lamborghini Urus, which is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. This powerplant belts out 641 bhp and 850 Nm of torque and features a full-time 4WD system with adjustable distribution, adaptive air suspension, rear-wheel steering, and torque vectoring.

The spotlight of the update is on the Toyota GT-One (TS020). Toyota's pursuit of Le Mans glory culminated in the development of the GT-One (TS020), featuring a carbon-composite monocoque body optimised for aerodynamic excellence. Its twin-turbocharged 3.6-litre V8 engine churns out 592 bhp and 492 Nm of torque.



Along with this, the update also brings a host of new world circuit events and a revamped content menu to enhance the gaming experience further. Additionally, fans of the official anime television series "High-Speed Etoile" will have the opportunity to adorn their cars with limited-time stickers inspired by the show.





Written by - Ronit Agarwal