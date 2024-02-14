Login

Mercedes-Benz Gran Turismo 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai

This will be the third concept vehicle to be displayed by the brand at the venue, after the Vision Maybach 6 and the Concept EQG
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The concept was originally unveiled in 2013 for the Gran Turismo 6 video game.
  • Powered by AMG’s twin-turbocharged 5.5 litre V8 engine.
  • The vehicle will be on display at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre till May 2024.

Mercedes-Benz has showcased the Gran Turismo 6, a two-door concept sportscar at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The concept was originally unveiled in 2013 for the Gran Turismo 6 video game and was featured in the Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill starrer Justice League. The vehicle will be on display at the Cultural Centre till May 2024 and will be the third concept vehicle to be displayed by the brand at the venue, after the Vision Maybach 6 and the Concept EQG.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai; Existing Mercedes Customers To Get Discounts On EVs

The concept car will be on display at the venue till May 2024

 

Visually, the Gran Turismo 6 concept features a very aerodynamic exterior with strong design features like a larger version of the Panamericana grille adorned with LEDs, muscular-looking wheel arches, a flowing roofline, and a taillamp that runs throughout the rear end. The concept car sports a futuristic driver-centric interior with a Formula 1-inspired steering wheel, orange upholstery, and a digital instrument cluster. 

 

The concept car sports a futuristic driver-centric interior with what looks like a Formula 1-inspired steering wheel

 

It features double wishbone suspension on the front and rear axles and electronic differentials at the rear. The vehicle is also equipped with AMG's high-performance composite brakes. With an aluminium spaceframe body and components in carbon fibre, it weighs just 1385 kg and has a power-to-weight ratio of 2.38 kg/bhp.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed

 

The concept vehicle is powered by AMG’s twin-turbocharged 5.5 litre V8 engine that churns out 580 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed AMG Speedshift DCT transmission. 

# Mercedes-Benz# Gran Turismo 6# Gran Turismo# Mercedes-AMG# concept car# concept sports car# Cars# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Shell Shuts Down All Hydrogen Refuelling Operations Across California
Shell Shuts Down All Hydrogen Refuelling Operations Across California
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-4199 second ago

Shell Operated 7 of the 55 hydrogen fuel stations in California and have shut operations from February 6, 2024 onwards

Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh Offered On Volvo C40 Recharge
Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh Offered On Volvo C40 Recharge
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-3219 second ago

The electric SUV is available in a single, fully loaded variant and is priced at Rs 62.96 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Skoda Octavia Facelift Unveiled; Gets New Matrix LED Headlights, Mild-Hybrid Tech
Skoda Octavia Facelift Unveiled; Gets New Matrix LED Headlights, Mild-Hybrid Tech
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2964 second ago

The latest iteration of the Skoda Octavia gets subtle cosmetic tweaks and new tech

Mahindra XUV300 Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.28 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.28 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-642 second ago

The XUV300 is currently available with a cash discount of up to Rs 82,000

Over 70 Purpose-Built Kia Carens MPVs Delivered To Punjab Police
Over 70 Purpose-Built Kia Carens MPVs Delivered To Punjab Police
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

45 minutes ago

The purpose-built Kia Carens for the Punjab Police come with high-intensity strobe lights, public announcement systems and exterior decals.

Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units
Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

New Style Edition is based on the top 1.5 TSI DSG variant and sports a Rs 30,000 premium

Kabira KM3000 and KM4000 MK2 Electric Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.74 Lakh
Kabira KM3000 and KM4000 MK2 Electric Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.74 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The KM3000 and KM4000 electric motorcycles are priced at Rs 1.74 lakh and Rs 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Mahindra Trims Pending Vehicle Deliveries Down To 2.26 Lakh Units As Production Rises, Waiting Periods Drop
Mahindra Trims Pending Vehicle Deliveries Down To 2.26 Lakh Units As Production Rises, Waiting Periods Drop
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Compared to open bookings for 2.86 lakh SUVs at the end of Q2, Mahindra holds open bookings for 2.26 lakh SUVs at the end of Q3 FY24.

Scuderia Ferrari Unveils The SF-24 For 2024 Formula 1 Season
Scuderia Ferrari Unveils The SF-24 For 2024 Formula 1 Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Ferrari claims that the SF-24 is “95 per cent new” as compared to its 2023 predecessor

Tata Nexon Facelift Scores 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests, Surpasses Previous Scores
Tata Nexon Facelift Scores 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests, Surpasses Previous Scores
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

A facelift of the subcompact SUV with additional safety features was launched late last year and this has helped it get an even better score than earlier.

Mercedes-Benz Recalls Over 15,000 Vehicles In The USA
Mercedes-Benz Recalls Over 15,000 Vehicles In The USA
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The headlamp issue results from an incorrect adjustment during production, exceeding specified ranges by approximately 0.15 per cent

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Here’s how the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA stacks up against the competition on paper

Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed
Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

13 days ago

The all-electric derivative of Mercedes' iconic off-roader will debut in 2024.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 50.50 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 50.50 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The GLA facelift is offered in three variants- the GLA200, GLA220d 4MATIC, GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.85 Crore
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.85 Crore
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

14 days ago

Facelifted AMG GLE Coupe gets updated styling, new tech in the cabin and a bump up in torque.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mercedes-Benz Gran Turismo 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved