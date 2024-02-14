Mercedes-Benz Gran Turismo 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 14, 2024
Highlights
- The concept was originally unveiled in 2013 for the Gran Turismo 6 video game.
- Powered by AMG’s twin-turbocharged 5.5 litre V8 engine.
- The vehicle will be on display at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre till May 2024.
Mercedes-Benz has showcased the Gran Turismo 6, a two-door concept sportscar at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The concept was originally unveiled in 2013 for the Gran Turismo 6 video game and was featured in the Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill starrer Justice League. The vehicle will be on display at the Cultural Centre till May 2024 and will be the third concept vehicle to be displayed by the brand at the venue, after the Vision Maybach 6 and the Concept EQG.
Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai; Existing Mercedes Customers To Get Discounts On EVs
The concept car will be on display at the venue till May 2024
Visually, the Gran Turismo 6 concept features a very aerodynamic exterior with strong design features like a larger version of the Panamericana grille adorned with LEDs, muscular-looking wheel arches, a flowing roofline, and a taillamp that runs throughout the rear end. The concept car sports a futuristic driver-centric interior with a Formula 1-inspired steering wheel, orange upholstery, and a digital instrument cluster.
The concept car sports a futuristic driver-centric interior with what looks like a Formula 1-inspired steering wheel
It features double wishbone suspension on the front and rear axles and electronic differentials at the rear. The vehicle is also equipped with AMG's high-performance composite brakes. With an aluminium spaceframe body and components in carbon fibre, it weighs just 1385 kg and has a power-to-weight ratio of 2.38 kg/bhp.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed
The concept vehicle is powered by AMG’s twin-turbocharged 5.5 litre V8 engine that churns out 580 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed AMG Speedshift DCT transmission.
