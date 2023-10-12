Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai; Existing Mercedes Customers To Get Discounts On EVs

The Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6, a fully electric concept car first unveiled by the brand 7 years ago, was recently showcased at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. At the event, Mercedes-Benz also announced a discount voucher of up to Rs 5 lakh for all its existing customers on their purchase of a new electric vehicle. The brand will also cover half of the road tax amount for buyers of its EVs, in states that have imposed road tax on battery-powered models. Aside from this, the brand also announced a tie-up with the NMACC, which is where it will showcase different models in the coming months. The Vision 6 will be put on display at the location for the next 3 months.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition Sold Out In India In 6 Minutes; 12,768 Mercedes Cars And SUVs Sold Till September

Fitted with four permanent magnet motors, the Maybach 6 has all-wheel drive, and a combined output of 738 bhp

First unveiled in 2016, the Vision Maybach 6 coupe measures 5,700 mm in length, 2,100 mm in width and a mere 1,328 mm in height, making it one of the longest yet most low-slung concept cars out there. Fitted with four permanent magnet motors, the Maybach 6 has all-wheel drive, and a combined output of 738 bhp. The underfloor battery has about 80 kWh of usable capacity, giving the Maybach 6 a range of over 320 kilometres.

Also Read: Mercedes India CEO Santosh Iyer On EVs, Charging Infra And Future Models

25 per cent of the brand's sales from January to September 2023 came from its TEV (Top End Vehicle) segment

Mercedes-Benz also took the opportunity to reveal its sales figures from January to September 2023. The carmaker reported sales of 12,768 units in the Indian market, registering an 11 per cent growth over the same period last year. 25 per cent of sales came from its TEV (Top End Vehicle) segment and the company stated that it was receiving strong demand for the GLS and S-Class (both standard and Maybach models) as well as for the AMGs and GLE in the TEV segment. The carmaker, however, admitted that it was facing supply chain constraints for some of its models such as the GLS and the new GLC.