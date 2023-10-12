Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai; Existing Mercedes Customers To Get Discounts On EVs
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
12-Oct-23 12:15 PM IST
Highlights
- The Vision 6 is the first all-electric concept to wear the Maybach crest.
- Measures 5,700 mm in length, 2,100 mm in width and a mere 1,328 mm in height.
- Mercedes-Benz also revealed that it sold 12,768 units from January to September 2023.
The Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6, a fully electric concept car first unveiled by the brand 7 years ago, was recently showcased at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. At the event, Mercedes-Benz also announced a discount voucher of up to Rs 5 lakh for all its existing customers on their purchase of a new electric vehicle. The brand will also cover half of the road tax amount for buyers of its EVs, in states that have imposed road tax on battery-powered models. Aside from this, the brand also announced a tie-up with the NMACC, which is where it will showcase different models in the coming months. The Vision 6 will be put on display at the location for the next 3 months.
Also Read: Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition Sold Out In India In 6 Minutes; 12,768 Mercedes Cars And SUVs Sold Till September
Fitted with four permanent magnet motors, the Maybach 6 has all-wheel drive, and a combined output of 738 bhp
First unveiled in 2016, the Vision Maybach 6 coupe measures 5,700 mm in length, 2,100 mm in width and a mere 1,328 mm in height, making it one of the longest yet most low-slung concept cars out there. Fitted with four permanent magnet motors, the Maybach 6 has all-wheel drive, and a combined output of 738 bhp. The underfloor battery has about 80 kWh of usable capacity, giving the Maybach 6 a range of over 320 kilometres.
Also Read: Mercedes India CEO Santosh Iyer On EVs, Charging Infra And Future Models
25 per cent of the brand's sales from January to September 2023 came from its TEV (Top End Vehicle) segment
Mercedes-Benz also took the opportunity to reveal its sales figures from January to September 2023. The carmaker reported sales of 12,768 units in the Indian market, registering an 11 per cent growth over the same period last year. 25 per cent of sales came from its TEV (Top End Vehicle) segment and the company stated that it was receiving strong demand for the GLS and S-Class (both standard and Maybach models) as well as for the AMGs and GLE in the TEV segment. The carmaker, however, admitted that it was facing supply chain constraints for some of its models such as the GLS and the new GLC.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Mercedes-Maybach Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18926 second ago
This move brings the Marquez brothers together at Gresini, with Marc joining his younger brother, Alex, who is already part of the team.
-12603 second ago
JLR India reported sales of 2,356 units in period from April to September 2023 with 1,308 units sold in the second quarter.
-11605 second ago
Tata Motors will reveal prices for both the Harrier and the Safari facelifts next week.
-11086 second ago
Remains mechanically the same, offered in two new colour schemes
-7046 second ago
The 5-door version of the off-roader will be exported to markets in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.
-6414 second ago
The Maybach Vision 6 is a fully electric concept car that was first showcased by the brand in 2016
-1635 second ago
RecycleKaro and Bajaj Auto's partnership targets recycling 500 metric tonnes of lithium-ion batteries annually. With a 95% recovery rate, the process extracts high-purity raw materials like cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese.
5 minutes ago
From being at the back of the grid at the start of the season, the Woking-based outfit has made strides to be at the sharp end of the field in every area. Now they are world record holders.
23 minutes ago
The Jaguar F-Type production ends with the 1960s-inspired ZP Edition.
16 hours ago
The top-spec variants have witnessed a maximum hike of Rs 70,000, while the minimum is Rs 44,000 in the initial variants.
16 hours ago
The carmaker has sold just under 13,000 vehicles in India already in the first nine months of 2023.
1 day ago
We caught up with Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer to get some insights on the business of luxury EVs and the way ahead for the three-pointed star.
4 days ago
First revealed all the way back in August 2016, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 coupe previewed the ultra-luxury marque’s all-electric future.
13 days ago
While both cars are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the GLC 63 S also gets an additional electric motor, boosting its power output
14 days ago
This model is limited to just 25 units in India, and will only be sold to existing Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and S-Class customers