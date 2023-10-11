Login

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition Sold Out In India In 6 Minutes; 12,768 Mercedes Cars And SUVs Sold Till September

The carmaker has sold just under 13,000 vehicles in India already in the first nine months of 2023.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

11-Oct-23 05:34 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Top end vehicle sales account for 25 per cent of company's sales so far
  • G-Class Grand Edition sold out within six minutes of bookings opening
  • Customers requested the brand to bring more units of the Grand Edition to India

In recent years, Mercedes-Benz has seen sustained growth for its Top-End Vehicles (TEVs) in the Indian market. The category, comprising the likes of the GLS, S-Class, S-Class Maybach, GLS Maybach and the G-Class, reported a 54 per cent growth in the first half of 2023 with the latest numbers putting sales growth in the segment at 22 per cent (Jan to September 2023).  And speaking on the demand for top-end vehicles, Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India revealed that the recently launched AMG G 63 Grand Edition was sold out within minutes of orders opening. 

 

Also read: Mercedes India CEO Santosh Iyer On EVs, Charging Infra And Future Models
 

Mercedes allocated 25 units of the G 63 Grand Edition for the Indian market all of which were picked up within minutes of bookings opening.

 

Speaking to media at the India unveiling of the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept, he said that all 25 units of the Rs 4 crore (ex-showroom) luxury SUV had sold out within 6 minutes. The SUV’s final price stands at over Rs 5 crore including registration and taxes.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore

 

Iyer added that the company had also received requests from over 90 customers to bring additional units of the special edition G-Class to India.

The carmaker is seeing strong demand for its TEV range which posted a 22 per cent growth year-on-year.

 

Overall, Mercedes said that it had sold 12,768 units in the Indian market this calendar year as of end-September. This marked an 11 per cent uptick in sales as compared to 2022 putting the company on course towards possibly outdoing its sales performance in CY2022. The company reported sales of 15,822 units in the country last year.

 

Also read: Mercedes-AMG G63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India; Priced At Rs 4 Crore
 

Of the 12,768 units sold, Mercedes said that 25 per cent of sales came from its TEV models. The company said it was receiving strong demand for the GLS and S-Class (both standard and Maybach models) as well as for the AMGs and GLE in the TEV segment. The carmaker, however, admitted that it was facing supply chain constraints for some of its models such as the GLS and the new GLC.

