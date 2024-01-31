Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed
By Amaan Ahmed
3 mins read
Published on January 31, 2024
- Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG makes India debut; to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
- All-electric version of the SUV will join the combustion engine model in the Indian market.
- Production version set to be equipped with a 100 kWh battery, four electric motors.
Having made a fast start to 2024 with the launch of three products in January itself, Mercedes-Benz India has now confirmed its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio will be bolstered by the introduction of the all-electric EQG SUV. To preview the future of its iconic SUV, Mercedes has brought the Concept EQG to India, which will be showcased to Indian public for the first time at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 from February 1 to 3.
Also read: Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 50.50 Lakh
So far, the world has only seen the EQG in concept form, with this particular concept having made its debut all the way back in 2021. Since then, Mercedes has been developing and honing the all-electric G-Class to meet, or better, the capabilities of the combustion engine models. To that end, Mercedes shared a video confirming the EQG has already been awarded the ‘Schöckl proved’ badge, having successfully completed testing on the Schöckl mountain test track.
Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.85 Crore
Close-to-production test mules have established the EQG won't stray too far from the combustion engine G-Class in terms of design and styling, but it's expected Mercedes will give the EQG different lighting setups along with other styling tweaks. Some of the concept car elements, such as the exaggerated tyre and wheel sizes, and the illuminated door strips and roof rack may be dropped, but the squared box on the tailgate is likely to be retained as a storage compartment for the SUV's charging cable.
Inside, too, the EQG is expected to be more tech-heavy than the regular G-Class. However, Mercedes will almost certainly retain physical controls and knobs for essential functions to ensure ease of use in all conditions.
Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Review: Better Equipped And Still Quite Wild
The production EQG will be based on a modified version of the standard G-Class’ steel ladder-frame chassis. It's expected to have a battery pack with around 100 kWh of capacity, employing more energy-dense and efficient cells derived from the range-maximising Vision EQXX concept. With four motors – one for each wheel – the EQG is likely to have a power output of around 500 bhp, and this setup will also enable tank turns, a mode that turns the front and rear wheels in opposite directions to help the SUV turn fully on the spot. Range remains unknown, but the EQG is expected to have the capability to fast-charge at up to 200 kW.
The G-Class has been a smash hit in the Indian market, with demand for the off-roader only spiralling upwards with every passing year, something that will surely give the all-electric version plenty of momentum. It's not yet clear if the EQG will come to India this year or next, but when it does arrive, expect it to cost a pretty penny, at an estimated Rs 3.5-4 crore (ex-showroom).
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Mercedes-Benz Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-4115 second ago
The camp will be held from February 1 to 4 2024.
-2928 second ago
This fault can potentially lead to electric shock during service procedures and increase the risk of a fire hazard
-2644 second ago
Hyundai plans to showcase its new range of offerings along with future technologies, special initiatives, interactive zones and more
43 minutes ago
Tata Motors has revealed that the Curvv concept on display at the Expo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine.
2 hours ago
On Saturday, a video emerged of a Volvo C40 Recharge engulfed in flames and automaker has released a statement following the incident
2 hours ago
The carmaker has shared the first images of the three SUV variants with the models to be joined by other concepts at the Expo.
2 hours ago
The Mahindra Thar 5-door is likely to get a digital console along with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, detachable headrests and more
2 hours ago
The Citroen C3 Aircross finally gets an automatic transmission that packs more torque and features too. Check out its fuel efficiency figures below
4 hours ago
The Jeep Wagoneer S is the brand's first EV for the US and will be launched towards the end of the year.
4 hours ago
Hyundai Motor India Ltd.'s COO, Tarun Garg, announces the Hyundai Creta as the winner's additional prize during the reality show's finale.
5 hours ago
The GLA facelift is offered in three variants- the GLA200, GLA220d 4MATIC, GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line
5 hours ago
Facelifted AMG GLE Coupe gets updated styling, new tech in the cabin and a bump up in torque.
22 hours ago
Affalterbach’s midsized SUV-coupe’s refresh brings many new features and tech, as well as a performance upgrade
7 days ago
Mercedes-Benz plans to globally unveil the full production-spec model later this year
9 days ago
Enthusiasts await the January 31 launch to witness the refreshed GLA and AMG GLE 53 Coupe, promising a blend of style, tech upgrades, and top-notch performance