Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed

Having made a fast start to 2024 with the launch of three products in January itself, Mercedes-Benz India has now confirmed its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio will be bolstered by the introduction of the all-electric EQG SUV. To preview the future of its iconic SUV, Mercedes has brought the Concept EQG to India, which will be showcased to Indian public for the first time at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 from February 1 to 3.



So far, the world has only seen the EQG in concept form, with this particular concept having made its debut all the way back in 2021. Since then, Mercedes has been developing and honing the all-electric G-Class to meet, or better, the capabilities of the combustion engine models. To that end, Mercedes shared a video confirming the EQG has already been awarded the ‘Schöckl proved’ badge, having successfully completed testing on the Schöckl mountain test track.



Close-to-production test mules have established the EQG won't stray too far from the combustion engine G-Class in terms of design and styling, but it's expected Mercedes will give the EQG different lighting setups along with other styling tweaks. Some of the concept car elements, such as the exaggerated tyre and wheel sizes, and the illuminated door strips and roof rack may be dropped, but the squared box on the tailgate is likely to be retained as a storage compartment for the SUV's charging cable.



Inside, too, the EQG is expected to be more tech-heavy than the regular G-Class. However, Mercedes will almost certainly retain physical controls and knobs for essential functions to ensure ease of use in all conditions.



The production EQG will be based on a modified version of the standard G-Class’ steel ladder-frame chassis. It's expected to have a battery pack with around 100 kWh of capacity, employing more energy-dense and efficient cells derived from the range-maximising Vision EQXX concept. With four motors – one for each wheel – the EQG is likely to have a power output of around 500 bhp, and this setup will also enable tank turns, a mode that turns the front and rear wheels in opposite directions to help the SUV turn fully on the spot. Range remains unknown, but the EQG is expected to have the capability to fast-charge at up to 200 kW.



The G-Class has been a smash hit in the Indian market, with demand for the off-roader only spiralling upwards with every passing year, something that will surely give the all-electric version plenty of momentum. It's not yet clear if the EQG will come to India this year or next, but when it does arrive, expect it to cost a pretty penny, at an estimated Rs 3.5-4 crore (ex-showroom).