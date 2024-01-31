Login
News
Latest News
Car News
Bike News

Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed

The all-electric derivative of Mercedes' iconic off-roader will debut in 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 31, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG makes India debut; to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
  • All-electric version of the SUV will join the combustion engine model in the Indian market.
  • Production version set to be equipped with a 100 kWh battery, four electric motors.

Having made a fast start to 2024 with the launch of three products in January itself, Mercedes-Benz India has now confirmed its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio will be bolstered by the introduction of the all-electric EQG SUV. To preview the future of its iconic SUV, Mercedes has brought the Concept EQG to India, which will be showcased to Indian public for the first time at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 from February 1 to 3.


 Also read: Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 50.50 Lakh
 

So far, the world has only seen the EQG in concept form, with this particular concept having made its debut all the way back in 2021. Since then, Mercedes has been developing and honing the all-electric G-Class to meet, or better, the capabilities of the combustion engine models. To that end, Mercedes shared a video confirming the EQG has already been awarded the ‘Schöckl proved’ badge, having successfully completed testing on the Schöckl mountain test track.
 

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.85 Crore


Close-to-production test mules have established the EQG won't stray too far from the combustion engine G-Class in terms of design and styling, but it's expected Mercedes will give the EQG different lighting setups along with other styling tweaks. Some of the concept car elements, such as the exaggerated tyre and wheel sizes, and the illuminated door strips and roof rack may be dropped, but the squared box on the tailgate is likely to be retained as a storage compartment for the SUV's charging cable.
 

Inside, too, the EQG is expected to be more tech-heavy than the regular G-Class. However, Mercedes will almost certainly retain physical controls and knobs for essential functions to ensure ease of use in all conditions.


Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Review: Better Equipped And Still Quite Wild


 

The production EQG will be based on a modified version of the standard G-Class’ steel ladder-frame chassis. It's expected to have a battery pack with around 100 kWh of capacity, employing more energy-dense and efficient cells derived from the range-maximising Vision EQXX concept. With four motors – one for each wheel – the EQG is likely to have a power output of around 500 bhp, and this setup will also enable tank turns, a mode that turns the front and rear wheels in opposite directions to help the SUV turn fully on the spot. Range remains unknown, but the EQG is expected to have the capability to fast-charge at up to 200 kW.
 

The G-Class has been a smash hit in the Indian market, with demand for the off-roader only spiralling upwards with every passing year, something that will surely give the all-electric version plenty of momentum. It's not yet clear if the EQG will come to India this year or next, but when it does arrive, expect it to cost a pretty penny, at an estimated Rs 3.5-4 crore (ex-showroom).

# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes EQ# Mercedes G-Class# Mercedes EQG# Mercedes EQG 4x4# Mercedes Benz G-Class EV
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles To Hold Mega Service Camp In Kerala From February 1, 2024
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles To Hold Mega Service Camp In Kerala From February 1, 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4115 second ago

The camp will be held from February 1 to 4 2024.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Recalled Over Faulty Ground Cable
Rolls-Royce Spectre Recalled Over Faulty Ground Cable
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2928 second ago

This fault can potentially lead to electric shock during service procedures and increase the risk of a fire hazard

Hyundai Confirms Participation In Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
Hyundai Confirms Participation In Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2644 second ago

Hyundai plans to showcase its new range of offerings along with future technologies, special initiatives, interactive zones and more

Tata Curvv Diesel To Debut In Near-Production Form At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Tata Curvv Diesel To Debut In Near-Production Form At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

43 minutes ago

Tata Motors has revealed that the Curvv concept on display at the Expo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Volvo Cars India Issues Statement After Video Of C40 Recharge Engulfed In Flames Circulates
Volvo Cars India Issues Statement After Video Of C40 Recharge Engulfed In Flames Circulates
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

On Saturday, a video emerged of a Volvo C40 Recharge engulfed in flames and automaker has released a statement following the incident

Tata Nexon i-CNG, Nexon EV Dark, Safari Red Dark To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Tata Nexon i-CNG, Nexon EV Dark, Safari Red Dark To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The carmaker has shared the first images of the three SUV variants with the models to be joined by other concepts at the Expo.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door To Get Digital Instrument Console, Reveal Latest Spy Shots
Mahindra Thar 5-Door To Get Digital Instrument Console, Reveal Latest Spy Shots
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is likely to get a digital console along with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, detachable headrests and more

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Fuel Efficiency Figure Revealed
Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Fuel Efficiency Figure Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Citroen C3 Aircross finally gets an automatic transmission that packs more torque and features too. Check out its fuel efficiency figures below

2025 Jeep Wagoneer S EV Breaks Cover In New Images
2025 Jeep Wagoneer S EV Breaks Cover In New Images
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Jeep Wagoneer S is the brand's first EV for the US and will be launched towards the end of the year.

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Get Rs 50 Lakh And A Hyundai Creta
Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Get Rs 50 Lakh And A Hyundai Creta
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Hyundai Motor India Ltd.'s COO, Tarun Garg, announces the Hyundai Creta as the winner's additional prize during the reality show's finale.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 50.50 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 50.50 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The GLA facelift is offered in three variants- the GLA200, GLA220d 4MATIC, GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.85 Crore
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.85 Crore
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Facelifted AMG GLE Coupe gets updated styling, new tech in the cabin and a bump up in torque.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Review: Better Equipped And Still Quite Wild
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Review: Better Equipped And Still Quite Wild
c&b icon By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Affalterbach’s midsized SUV-coupe’s refresh brings many new features and tech, as well as a performance upgrade

All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Show 2024
All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Show 2024
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Mercedes-Benz plans to globally unveil the full production-spec model later this year

Mercedes-Benz GLA, AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelifts To Launch On January 31
Mercedes-Benz GLA, AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelifts To Launch On January 31
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

9 days ago

Enthusiasts await the January 31 launch to witness the refreshed GLA and AMG GLE 53 Coupe, promising a blend of style, tech upgrades, and top-notch performance

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved