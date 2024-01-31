Login
Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 50.50 Lakh

The GLA facelift is offered in three variants- the GLA200, GLA220d 4MATIC, GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

Published on January 31, 2024

Story
  • The Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift is priced from Rs 50.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
  • Gets subtle cosmetic tweaks and a list of new features.
  • Gets both petrol and diesel powertrain options.

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the facelifted version of the GLA in India. With prices starting from Rs 50.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the latest version of the SUV comes with mild styling tweaks and additional features over the outgoing version. The GLA facelift is offered in three variants- the GLA 200, GLA 220d 4MATIC and GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line.

VariantsPrice (ex-showroom)
GLA 200Rs 50.50 lakh
GLA 220d 4MATICRs 54.75 lakh
GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG LineRs 56.90 lakh

 

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.85 Crore

The GLA facelift's interior gets the same layout with mild revisions and a few additional features

 

On the cosmetic front, the GLA gets very subtle tweaks which include new headlamps with a new design for the DRLs, a revised grille with a different texture, differently shaped air intakes on the front bumper along with new designs for the alloys. The GLA also features body-coloured wheel arches on its AMG line variant.  The interior also gets very mild updates such as a revised centre console and new texturing on the passenger section of the dashboard. Some new features on the vehicle include Blind Spot Assist, a 360-degree camera, a Keyless-Go Comfort Package and the latest-generation MBUX NTG7 software.

 

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Review: Better Equipped And Still Quite Wild

The GLA facelift is offered with both, a petrol and diesel powertrain

 

Powering the GLA will be the same set of engines, a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (163 bhp, 250 Nm), mated to a 7-speed Automatic DCT transmission and a 2.0-litre diesel engine (193 bhp, 400 Nm), paired with an 8-speed automatic DCT transmission. 

 

The Mercedes-Benz GLA's rivals in the market include the likes of the BMW X1 and the Audi Q3.

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz GLA# Mercedes-Benz GLA features# Mercedes-Benz GLA Images# Mercedes-Benz GLA design# compact SUV
