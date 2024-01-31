Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 50.50 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the facelifted version of the GLA in India. With prices starting from Rs 50.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the latest version of the SUV comes with mild styling tweaks and additional features over the outgoing version. The GLA facelift is offered in three variants- the GLA 200, GLA 220d 4MATIC and GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line.

Variants Price (ex-showroom) GLA 200 Rs 50.50 lakh GLA 220d 4MATIC Rs 54.75 lakh GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line Rs 56.90 lakh

The GLA facelift's interior gets the same layout with mild revisions and a few additional features

On the cosmetic front, the GLA gets very subtle tweaks which include new headlamps with a new design for the DRLs, a revised grille with a different texture, differently shaped air intakes on the front bumper along with new designs for the alloys. The GLA also features body-coloured wheel arches on its AMG line variant. The interior also gets very mild updates such as a revised centre console and new texturing on the passenger section of the dashboard. Some new features on the vehicle include Blind Spot Assist, a 360-degree camera, a Keyless-Go Comfort Package and the latest-generation MBUX NTG7 software.

The GLA facelift is offered with both, a petrol and diesel powertrain

Powering the GLA will be the same set of engines, a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (163 bhp, 250 Nm), mated to a 7-speed Automatic DCT transmission and a 2.0-litre diesel engine (193 bhp, 400 Nm), paired with an 8-speed automatic DCT transmission.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA's rivals in the market include the likes of the BMW X1 and the Audi Q3.