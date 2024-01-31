Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 50.50 Lakh
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
Published on January 31, 2024
- The Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift is priced from Rs 50.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
- Gets subtle cosmetic tweaks and a list of new features.
- Gets both petrol and diesel powertrain options.
Mercedes-Benz India has launched the facelifted version of the GLA in India. With prices starting from Rs 50.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the latest version of the SUV comes with mild styling tweaks and additional features over the outgoing version. The GLA facelift is offered in three variants- the GLA 200, GLA 220d 4MATIC and GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line.
|Variants
|Price (ex-showroom)
|GLA 200
|Rs 50.50 lakh
|GLA 220d 4MATIC
|Rs 54.75 lakh
|GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line
|Rs 56.90 lakh
The GLA facelift's interior gets the same layout with mild revisions and a few additional features
On the cosmetic front, the GLA gets very subtle tweaks which include new headlamps with a new design for the DRLs, a revised grille with a different texture, differently shaped air intakes on the front bumper along with new designs for the alloys. The GLA also features body-coloured wheel arches on its AMG line variant. The interior also gets very mild updates such as a revised centre console and new texturing on the passenger section of the dashboard. Some new features on the vehicle include Blind Spot Assist, a 360-degree camera, a Keyless-Go Comfort Package and the latest-generation MBUX NTG7 software.
The GLA facelift is offered with both, a petrol and diesel powertrain
Powering the GLA will be the same set of engines, a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (163 bhp, 250 Nm), mated to a 7-speed Automatic DCT transmission and a 2.0-litre diesel engine (193 bhp, 400 Nm), paired with an 8-speed automatic DCT transmission.
The Mercedes-Benz GLA's rivals in the market include the likes of the BMW X1 and the Audi Q3.
