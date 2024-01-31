2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.85 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the facelifted GLE AMG with prices starting at Rs 1.85 crore (ex-showroom, India). This makes the new AMG GLE 53 Coupe about Rs 14 lakh more expensive than the outgoing model. While on the surface little seems to have changed, the SUV benefits from new tech in the cabin and a minor bump up in torque from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine along with the addition of mild-hybrid tech.

Mercedes says that it is offering a whole host of options for the AMG GLE Coupe which can raise the price of the SUV up to Rs 2.2 crore (ex-showroom).

Starting with the looks, the GLE Coupe’s styling hasn’t changed much over the outgoing model. The grille’s shape has been slightly tweaked, the headlamps and taillights get new lighting elements, the bumpers get minor changes and the alloy wheel design are fresh.

Open the doors and you are greeted by the same cabin layout as the outgoing model with the twin displays sitting atop the dashboard and extensive use of soft-touch materials across surfaces. Updates to the interior include the move to Mercedes’ latest MBUX operating system, new AMG steering with touch-sensitive controls, new temperature-controlled cup holders for the front seats, and new 100W Type C fast charging outlets at the front and rear.

Continuing with the features, the GLE 53 Coupe packs in a lot of equipment as standard. You get adaptive air suspension, a Burmester 3D sound system, a head-up display, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a 360-degree camera, active brake assist, blind spot monitoring, 100W type-C charging outlets, temperature-controlled cup holders and more.

Buyers can also opt for bits such as an MBUX Interior Assistant, high-performance brakes, power closing doors, a driving assistance package, a dash cam and even a fire extinguisher.

Moving to the engine, the 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol mill too has been upgraded with the facelift with the unit now developing 560 Nm of torque – up 40 Nm. This can be temporarily bumped up to 600 Nm for 10 seconds. Power stays unchanged at 429 bhp. The unit now also comes coupled with a 48V mild hybrid system that offers an additional boost of 20 bhp and 200 Nm under hard acceleration. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox and Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system. Mercedes claims a 0-100 kmph time of 5 seconds – down 0.3 seconds – with the SUV hitting a top speed of 250 kmph.

Coming to the competition, the updated AMG GLE 53 Coupe will go up against models such as the Audi RS Q8 and the lower variants of the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.