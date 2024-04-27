Login
Škoda Vision Gran Turismo Virtual Race Car Concept Revealed

Škoda’s first Vision Gran Turismo concept draws inspiration from the company’s 1957 1100 OHC Spider Le Mans race car.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Škoda enters Gran Turismo 7 with Vision Gran Turismo concept
  • All-electric Škoda Vision GT boasts 1,073 bhp and 1,020 Nm of torque
  • Will be added to Gran Turismo 7 with Update 1.46

The Czech automaker, Škoda unveiled its new Vision Gran Turismo race car concept - the brand's first such model for the Gran Turismo video game racing series. The move sees the company join the growing list of brands featured in the Gran Turismo 7 game.
 

 

The Škoda Vision Gran Turismo is an all-electric single-seater racing car crafted exclusively for the virtual world of Gran Turismo. The sleek and futuristic looking concept weighs around 1,300 kilograms and measures approximately 4,410 mm in length, 1,950 mm in width, and 949 mm in height. Powering the Vision Gran Turismo are four electric motors paired with an 87 kWh lithium-ion battery, generating a system output of 1,073 bhp and 1,020 Nm of torque. Additionally, the car features an independent-arms pushrod-type suspension system and a single-speed transmission. 
 

 

Talking about the styling, Skoda says it drew inspiration from the iconic Škoda 1100 OHC Spider from 1957 for its new virtual race car. Lead by Oliver Stefani, the Škoda Design team created an open-top single-seater, incorporating design cues from the 1100 OHC alongside contemporary touches like an active split rear wing.
 

 

Inside the cockpit, drivers are greeted with a minimalist digital interface reminiscent of a formula racing car. The adjustable sports bucket seat, six-point harness and yoke steering wheel with all essential controls. All driver-centric information is displayed on a wide digital screen sitting in the driver’s eyeline which also acts as the rear-view display.
 

 

The players of Gran Turismo can also personalise their cars by choosing from two distinct paint finishes, one inspired by the Škoda 130 RS and the other in matte Explorer Green. The Skoda Vision Gran Turismo will become available as part of Update 1.46 for the game.

# Skoda Auto# Skoda Vision Gran Turismo# Gran Turismo# Gran Turismo 7# Cars# Technology
