Maruti Suzuki's eVX Electric Vehicle Continues Testing Ahead Of Debut

The eVX concept is set to make its debut in production-spec later this year.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 29, 2024

Story

    Maruti Suzuki's upcoming electric vehicle, the eVX, has been recently spotted testing ahead of its expected debut later this year. The eVX will be Maruti’s first electric vehicle for Indian markets and is also expected to spawn a Toyota-badged derivative going forward.
     

    The heavily camouflaged test mule revealed little about the styling though a closer look suggested an ADAS sensor module was incorporated into the front bumper. The sensor module seemed to be positioned between the numerplate and grille. This would make the eVX the first Maruti in the market to feature ADAS functions.

     

    Also read: Updated Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show

     

     

    Originally shown as a concept at the 2023 Auto Expo, Suzuki showcased the eVX on the global stage at the Tokyo Motor Show 2023 as a more near-production model. Compared to the concept, the testmule wears more production-oriented headlamps with the unique Y-shaped LED lighting missing on the test mule.  The production model retains the core silhouette of the concept but features a more conventional front fascia with open air inlets low down on the bumper. The wheels are simple, departing from the aerodynamic ones seen in the concept.

     

    Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Concept eVX Previews Future Production EV For India


     

     

    Coming to the interior, the test cars have revealed a similar interior design to the Tokyo Motor Show concept with a widescreen display sitting atop the dashboard.


     Also Read: Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Spied In Production Form For The First Time

     

    The eVX will be built on a dedicated EV platform with the concepts featuring a 60 kWh battery pack and up to 550 km of claimed range. The production eVX will be manufactured in India with the SUV set to roll out of Maruti Suzuki’s recently acquired Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant.

     

