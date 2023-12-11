Login

Bulgari Aluminium Vision GT Is A New Race Car For Gran Turismo 7

The Bulgari Aluminium Vision GT is slated to join the lineup of Gran Turismo 7 in 2024.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 11, 2023

Story

    Luxury watch brand, Bulgari has taken the wraps off a new concept destined for the world of Gran Turismo gaming. Presented at the Gran Turismo World Series Finals in Barcelona, the Bulgari Aluminium Vision GT stands as a tribute to the iconic Bulgari Aluminium watch from 1998.
     

    The Aluminium Vision GT features a sleek and low-slung barchetta design.

     

    Designed in collaboration with former Pininfarina Design Director Fabio Filippini, the Aluminium Vision GT looks the part of a sleek and low-slung barchetta with a futuristic design. The digital-only car features a low-set nose with slim light clusters including a central unit sitting higher up near the junction of the aluminium bodywork and the bumper.

    Minimalist cabin features some watch inspired elements such as the speedometer.

     

    The pronounced wheel arches bulge out over the rest of the bodywork at the front and rear. A low wraparound windshield protects the two-occupant cabin from the wind while raised buttresses behind the cockpit offer protection in case of a rollover. The rear too features a simplistic design with sleek light clusters, an integrated spoiler and a central exhaust.
     

    The concept features racing seats, a low-slung curved windshield and raised buttresses.

     

    The interior features a minimalist design with an analogue gauge cluster sitting behind the steering. The speedometer design is inspired by a watch while a Bulgari timepiece is mounted at the top of the centre console.

     

    No powertrain details were revealed for the concept which will enter the virtual racing scene in 2024 as a driveable model in Gran Turismo 7.


     

