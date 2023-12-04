Maruti Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 4, 2023
Highlights
- The Toyota Urban SUV concept is based on the Maruti Suzuki EVX.
- Production-spec version to be revealed in 2024.
- To be offered in both front and all-wheel drive configurations.
Toyota has unveiled its all-new Urban SUV EV concept at the company’s annual Kenshiki forum in Brussels. To be revealed in its production-spec guise in 2024, the EV is based on the Maruti Suzuki EVX concept, which was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and has been spotted testing both on foreign and Indian roads. The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki EVX Spotted Testing In India
Up front, the EV gets sleek front LED clusters that resemble a few other models in Toyota's lineup
Visually, the EV gets sleek front LED clusters, found on newer Toyota models like the Crown Signia SUV. Other design elements include flared wheel arches that give the EV a more muscular appearance, along with window-mounted door handles. Towards the rear, however, similarities with the EVX become more apparent as the vehicle features a similar silhouette and taillamps. While the concept SUV’s interior wasn’t shown, expect it to more or less, have the same layout as the EVX, as this has been the case for many vehicles to arise from the partnership between the two brands.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Spied In Production Form For The First Time
While the concept SUV’s interior wasn’t shown, expect it to have the same layout as the EVX
While Toyota hasn’t disclosed any details about the EV’s powertrain, it did say that the vehicle will be offered in both front and all-wheel drive configurations. The SUV, in its production-spec guise, will be available with two battery pack options, one of which will likely be the 60 kWh setup on the EVX which will enable a total range of up to 550 km.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 49,360 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 2,322 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 42,000 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 50,561 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 25,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 50,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 74,440 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 67,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 57,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 56,662 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
Popular Toyota Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-14026 second ago
Along with the Eliminator 450, Kawasaki is likely to launch the updated W175 modern classic motorcycle at 2023 India Bike Week in Goa.
-9246 second ago
The ‘Reown’ pre-owned motorcycles business initiative will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai, to begin with.
-6408 second ago
The new colour scheme was first showcased in June this year and was restricted to the 1.5-litre variant but is now available with the 1.0-litre Topline variant as well
-3712 second ago
Powered by a 292cc motor, it will be sold in China and exported to European markets
-835 second ago
MS Dhoni was recently spotted driving his new Mercedes-AMG G63 but what really caught everyone’s attention was the special number plate
16 hours ago
The ministry aims to introduce free medical treatment for injured accident victims in the next three to four months
17 hours ago
Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation and is setting up its first dealership in Teku, Kathmandu
17 hours ago
With the launch slated for 2024, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV was spotted testing at the gruelling Nurburgring race track.
18 hours ago
CFMoto revealed a new mid-size in-line triple engine at EICMA 2023 and now the specifications of the engine have been revealed.
20 hours ago
India Kawasaki is all set to revive a popular motorcycle name at the upcoming India Bike Week 2023. Hint! It is likely to be a cruiser motorcycle, that was on sale in India many years ago.
-1341133 second ago
Replying to customer concerns about S-Presso's safety standard, post the Global NCAP crash results, Suzuki Auto South Africa's official handles have commented on social media saying that the model sold there are safer than the ones sold in India.
22 hours ago
Hyundai has presented the Ioniq 5 to Shah Rukh Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. It will be the first electric vehicle in his car collection.
1 day ago
The Gemini battery utilises a unique dual-chemistry design that combines two distinct cell types to maximise efficiency and range
2 days ago
At present, India’s largest carmaker holds just a little over 2.06 lakh open bookings, nearly a third of which are for the Ertiga.
2 days ago
The cumulative sales for the Calendar Year 2023 reached 2,10,497 units - a 40 per cent growth over 2022