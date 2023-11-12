Maruti Suzuki EVX spotted testing in India.

The Maruti Suzuki EVX, slated to be the brand’s first all-electric model in India, has been spotted testing on Indian roads. Spied in its production guise, the test mule featured many cosmetic similarities with the concept, which was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. Prior to this, the model was spotted testing in Krakow, Poland, where spy shots revealed a number of interesting exterior and interior details about the upcoming electric SUV.

Maruti Suzuki has previously confirmed the production-spec EVX’s dimensions will be similar to the concept’s

The spied test mule featured many similarities with the concept car, such as its silhouette, muscular haunches and short overhangs. Although heavily camouflaged, other elements observed on the vehicle include window-mounted door handles, a large front air intake, LED projector headlights and what looked like a full-width taillight. Maruti Suzuki has previously confirmed the production-spec EVX’s dimensions will be similar to the concept’s, which measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 metres in width and 1,600 mm in height.

The interior featured a twin-screen setup, with an integrated digital instrument cluster and central infotainment display

While the vehicle’s interior was not visible here, it was previously spied when a test mule was spotted abroad, in Poland. The interior featured a twin-screen setup, with an integrated digital instrument cluster and central infotainment display as well as a rotary controller positioned on the centre console. Also visible were vertical AC vents and a two-spoke, flat-bottomed steering wheel.

The concept car showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo

At its unveiling, Maruti confirmed the EVX concept is equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, but didn’t mention the cell chemistry that will be chosen for the production model. The 60 kWh battery will enable a total range of up to 550 kilometres, as per the brand. The production model is also expected to come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

