Login

Maruti Suzuki EVX Spotted Testing In India

The EVX concept was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is slated to be the brand’s first all-electric model in India
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

12-Nov-23 12:52 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki EVX spotted testing in India.
  • Features many similarities with the concept, showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
  • The production model is also expected to come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Maruti Suzuki EVX, slated to be the brand’s first all-electric model in India, has been spotted testing on Indian roads. Spied in its production guise, the test mule featured many cosmetic similarities with the concept, which was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. Prior to this, the model was spotted testing in Krakow, Poland, where spy shots revealed a number of interesting exterior and interior details about the upcoming electric SUV.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Spied In Production Form For The First Time

Maruti Suzuki has previously confirmed the production-spec EVX’s dimensions will be similar to the concept’s

 

The spied test mule featured many similarities with the concept car, such as its silhouette, muscular haunches and short overhangs. Although heavily camouflaged, other elements observed on the vehicle include window-mounted door handles, a large front air intake, LED projector headlights and what looked like a full-width taillight. Maruti Suzuki has previously confirmed the production-spec EVX’s dimensions will be similar to the concept’s, which measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 metres in width and 1,600 mm in height.

The interior featured a twin-screen setup, with an integrated digital instrument cluster and central infotainment display

 

While the vehicle’s interior was not visible here, it was previously spied when a test mule was spotted abroad, in Poland. The interior featured a twin-screen setup, with an integrated digital instrument cluster and central infotainment display as well as a rotary controller positioned on the centre console. Also visible were vertical AC vents and a two-spoke, flat-bottomed steering wheel.

 

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Concept eVX Previews Future Production EV For India

The concept car showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo

 

At its unveiling, Maruti confirmed the EVX concept is equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, but didn’t mention the cell chemistry that will be chosen for the production model. The 60 kWh battery will enable a total range of up to 550 kilometres, as per the brand. The production model is also expected to come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

 

Image source 1 Image source 2

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki EVX# concept car# test mule# spied# electric car
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2018 Hyundai Grand i10
62,504 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.75 L
₹ 10,638/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda Amaze
2017 Honda Amaze
42,950 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.25 L
₹ 11,758/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Creta
8.0
0
10
2018 Hyundai Creta
65,210 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
8.8
0
10
2020 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
25,354 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.25 L
₹ 11,758/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Toyota Glanza
9.2
0
10
2023 Toyota Glanza
6,000 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda City
7.9
0
10
2019 Honda City
27,477 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.00 L
₹ 20,157/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta
2019 Toyota Innova Crysta
17,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 18.00 L
₹ 40,314/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Toyota Fortuner
9.1
0
10
2023 Toyota Fortuner
4,405 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 36.95 L
₹ 82,755/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar
8.9
0
10
2022 Mahindra Thar
10,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
₹ 35,959/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Hexa
7.9
0
10
2018 Tata Hexa
48,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 11.00 L
₹ 23,268/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.54 - 5.13 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

₹ 3.99 - 5.95 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 6 - 8.84 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.35 - 12.93 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco

₹ 5.22 - 8.25 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 5.53 - 7.29 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 4.25 - 6.1 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

₹ 5.82 - 8.14 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

₹ 5.35 - 7.13 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6

₹ 11.41 - 14.51 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

₹ 7.47 - 13.13 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.3 - 12.35 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

₹ 24.82 - 28.45 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 6.44 - 9.31 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

₹ 10.7 - 19.79 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

₹ 8.29 - 13.98 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MotoGP: Enea Bastianini Dominates Malaysian Grand Prix As Bagnaia Claims Third
MotoGP: Enea Bastianini Dominates Malaysian Grand Prix As Bagnaia Claims Third
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-18553 second ago

By winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, the Italian claimed his first MotoGP win since Aragon last September and his first for the factory Ducati team

New Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of November 14 Debut
New Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of November 14 Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11049 second ago

The new generation Camry will debut alongside a new Crown variant at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show on November 14th.

MotoGP: Alex Marquez Dominates Sepang Sprint From Martin As Bagnaia Receives Protection From Bastianini
MotoGP: Alex Marquez Dominates Sepang Sprint From Martin As Bagnaia Receives Protection From Bastianini
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

56 minutes ago

Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez showcased dominance in the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint at Sepang, securing a commanding victory and marking his second Saturday win of the season

Polestar To Undertake Vehicle-to-Grid Projects in Sweden, USA
Polestar To Undertake Vehicle-to-Grid Projects in Sweden, USA
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The two projects will be undertaken in Gothenburg, Sweden and in California, USA

2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special Revealed
2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The California Special pack is only available with the Mustang GT models and adds unique blue cosmetic elements to the vehicle.

MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims Pole Position Ahead Of Martin And Bastianini In Critical Sepang Qualifying
MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims Pole Position Ahead Of Martin And Bastianini In Critical Sepang Qualifying
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Bagnaia's return to pole position after a month was accompanied by dramatic moments, including counting rivals while riding through the pitlane.

EICMA 2023: Bimota Tera Debuted With Supercharged Kawasaki H2 Engine
EICMA 2023: Bimota Tera Debuted With Supercharged Kawasaki H2 Engine
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The touring motorcycle from the Italian brand uses the four-cylinder supercharged engine from Kawasaki’s H2 series.

F1: Ferrari Unveils 1970s Inspired Livery For 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1: Ferrari Unveils 1970s Inspired Livery For 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Ferrari unveils a special livery for its SF-23 Formula 1 car, paying tribute to its American racing history, particularly the iconic Ferrari 312B driven by Mario Andretti in 1971.

Mahindra Yet To Deliver 2.86 Lakh SUVs, No Relief In Waiting Period For Top-Spec XUV700, Thar RWD
Mahindra Yet To Deliver 2.86 Lakh SUVs, No Relief In Waiting Period For Top-Spec XUV700, Thar RWD
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Mahindra Scorpio family accounts for the highest number of pending orders at present with close to 1.20 lakh open bookings.

TV Actor Krystle D’souza Buys A BMW 6 Series For Dhanteras
TV Actor Krystle D’souza Buys A BMW 6 Series For Dhanteras
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The actor shared photos of her taking delivery of the brand-new BMW on her social media account. The model is a 630i M Sport Signature edition.

Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-3327834 second ago

Replying to customer concerns about S-Presso's safety standard, post the Global NCAP crash results, Suzuki Auto South Africa's official handles have commented on social media saying that the model sold there are safer than the ones sold in India.

New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Will Not Get A Diesel Automatic Variant
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Will Not Get A Diesel Automatic Variant
c&b icon
By Cyrus Dhabhar
calendar-icon

-195654 second ago

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga seven seater MPV will be launched very soon in India and according to new details, the automaker had confirmed that only the petrol version of the car will get an automatic gearbox. The automatic gearbox on the petrol 1.5-litre engine will be a conventional 4-speed torque convertor automatic and not an AMT as with some of the other Maruti Suzuki cars offered in India. The diesel on the other hand, as the title suggests, will not get an automatic gearbox or even an AMT like on the Vitara Brezza and will only be offered with a 5-speed manual option.

Rimac Nevera Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest Speed In Reverse
Rimac Nevera Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest Speed In Reverse
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Driven by test driver Goran Drndak, the Nevera reached an astonishing top speed of 275.74 km/h (171.34 mph) in reverse

2024 Volvo EM90 EV Interior Details Revealed Ahead Of Debut
2024 Volvo EM90 EV Interior Details Revealed Ahead Of Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Volvo will unveil the EM90 on November 12

Upcoming KTM 990 Duke Spied On Test; Engine specs leaked
Upcoming KTM 990 Duke Spied On Test; Engine specs leaked
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The KTM 990 Duke will be the successor to the 890 Duke featuring a new parallel-twin motor and a fresh design

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki EVX Spotted Testing In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved