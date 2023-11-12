Maruti Suzuki EVX Spotted Testing In India
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
12-Nov-23 12:52 PM IST
Highlights
- Maruti Suzuki EVX spotted testing in India.
- Features many similarities with the concept, showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
- The production model is also expected to come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
The Maruti Suzuki EVX, slated to be the brand’s first all-electric model in India, has been spotted testing on Indian roads. Spied in its production guise, the test mule featured many cosmetic similarities with the concept, which was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. Prior to this, the model was spotted testing in Krakow, Poland, where spy shots revealed a number of interesting exterior and interior details about the upcoming electric SUV.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Spied In Production Form For The First Time
Maruti Suzuki has previously confirmed the production-spec EVX’s dimensions will be similar to the concept’s
The spied test mule featured many similarities with the concept car, such as its silhouette, muscular haunches and short overhangs. Although heavily camouflaged, other elements observed on the vehicle include window-mounted door handles, a large front air intake, LED projector headlights and what looked like a full-width taillight. Maruti Suzuki has previously confirmed the production-spec EVX’s dimensions will be similar to the concept’s, which measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 metres in width and 1,600 mm in height.
The interior featured a twin-screen setup, with an integrated digital instrument cluster and central infotainment display
While the vehicle’s interior was not visible here, it was previously spied when a test mule was spotted abroad, in Poland. The interior featured a twin-screen setup, with an integrated digital instrument cluster and central infotainment display as well as a rotary controller positioned on the centre console. Also visible were vertical AC vents and a two-spoke, flat-bottomed steering wheel.
Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Concept eVX Previews Future Production EV For India
The concept car showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo
At its unveiling, Maruti confirmed the EVX concept is equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, but didn’t mention the cell chemistry that will be chosen for the production model. The 60 kWh battery will enable a total range of up to 550 kilometres, as per the brand. The production model is also expected to come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18553 second ago
By winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, the Italian claimed his first MotoGP win since Aragon last September and his first for the factory Ducati team
-11049 second ago
The new generation Camry will debut alongside a new Crown variant at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show on November 14th.
56 minutes ago
Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez showcased dominance in the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint at Sepang, securing a commanding victory and marking his second Saturday win of the season
17 hours ago
The two projects will be undertaken in Gothenburg, Sweden and in California, USA
21 hours ago
The California Special pack is only available with the Mustang GT models and adds unique blue cosmetic elements to the vehicle.
22 hours ago
Bagnaia's return to pole position after a month was accompanied by dramatic moments, including counting rivals while riding through the pitlane.
23 hours ago
The touring motorcycle from the Italian brand uses the four-cylinder supercharged engine from Kawasaki’s H2 series.
1 day ago
Ferrari unveils a special livery for its SF-23 Formula 1 car, paying tribute to its American racing history, particularly the iconic Ferrari 312B driven by Mario Andretti in 1971.
1 day ago
The Mahindra Scorpio family accounts for the highest number of pending orders at present with close to 1.20 lakh open bookings.
1 day ago
The actor shared photos of her taking delivery of the brand-new BMW on her social media account. The model is a 630i M Sport Signature edition.
-3327834 second ago
Replying to customer concerns about S-Presso's safety standard, post the Global NCAP crash results, Suzuki Auto South Africa's official handles have commented on social media saying that the model sold there are safer than the ones sold in India.
-195654 second ago
The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga seven seater MPV will be launched very soon in India and according to new details, the automaker had confirmed that only the petrol version of the car will get an automatic gearbox. The automatic gearbox on the petrol 1.5-litre engine will be a conventional 4-speed torque convertor automatic and not an AMT as with some of the other Maruti Suzuki cars offered in India. The diesel on the other hand, as the title suggests, will not get an automatic gearbox or even an AMT like on the Vitara Brezza and will only be offered with a 5-speed manual option.
2 days ago
Driven by test driver Goran Drndak, the Nevera reached an astonishing top speed of 275.74 km/h (171.34 mph) in reverse
4 days ago
Volvo will unveil the EM90 on November 12
5 days ago
The KTM 990 Duke will be the successor to the 890 Duke featuring a new parallel-twin motor and a fresh design