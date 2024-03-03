Login

Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Reports A 38 Per Cent Increase In Total Sales

The total unit sales reached 97,435 units, up from 70,621 units in February 2023
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 3, 2024

  • Domestic sales soared to 83,304 units in February 2024, compared to 52,451 units in February 2023.
  • SMIPL experienced a dip in export figures for February 2024, with shipments totaling 14,131 units.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has reported a substantial increase in total sales for the month of February 2024. The company recorded a growth of 38 per cent compared to the same period last year, with total unit sales reaching an impressive 97,435 units, up from 70,621 units in February 2023.

 

Also Read: Suzuki GSX-8R Makes India Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

The company recorded a 59 per cent year-on-year increase in domestic sales. Domestic sales soared to 83,304 units in February 2024, compared to 52,451 units in the corresponding month of the previous year. However, the export figures for February 2024 tell a different story. SMIPL's exports closed at 14,131 units, showing a decrease compared to the 18,170 units shipped in February 2023.

 

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 95,762 Units

 

Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President – Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In February 2024, SMIPL accomplished production of one million units, thus achieving full utilization of the plant’s annual production capacity in less than a year. Furthermore, it continues its strong growth curve for the eleventh consecutive month. These achievements demonstrate the positive sentiment in buyer’s mindset and the support of our valued business partners & dedicated team members. With a focus on customer satisfaction, we aim for sustaining this growth momentum in the future.”

 

