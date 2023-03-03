  • Home
  • News
  • Suzuki Motorcycles India Launches New Apparel And Merchandise Range

Suzuki Motorcycles India Launches New Apparel And Merchandise Range

Suzuki says that the range is inspired by the Hayabusa and the lifestyle of motorcycle enthusiasts.
authorBy carandbike Team
03-Mar-23 01:32 PM IST
Suzuki apparel and accessories.jpg

Suzuki Motorcycles India has introduced a new range of apparel and merchandise including riding gears, key chains, t-shirts and more. Available at all premium Suzuki Motorcycle dealerships across the country, the new 2023 collection, as per Suzuki, takes inspiration from the Suzuki Hayabusa and the “lifestyle of a motorcycle enthusiast”.

Commenting on the launch of the Apparel and Merchandise, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We aim to create a Suzuki World for all motorcycle and lifestyle enthusiasts. The launch of our collection of Apparel and Merchandise is a part of this overall strategy to make our premium dealerships a one-stop solution for all the requirements of these enthusiasts in the country. Our mission is to provide enhanced premium ambience and offer products that appeal all enthusiasts.”

The range of apparel and accessories offered range from keychains to printed round neck t-shirts, collared t-shirts, helmets, water bottles and more.

While Suzuki did not reveal prices for the 2023 range the 2022 apparel range saw prices range of Rs 1,000 for Hayabusa branded t-shirts, around Rs 700 for Suzuki’s printed t-shirts and Rs 750 onwards for helmets. Expect similar prices for the 2023 apparel range.

Related Articles
Suzuki Motorcycle India Introduces Gixxer Series In New Colour Schemes
Suzuki Motorcycle India Introduces Gixxer Series In New Colour Schemes
22 days ago
Auto Sales December 2022: Suzuki Motorcycle India Posts 25 Per Cent Growth
Auto Sales December 2022: Suzuki Motorcycle India Posts 25 Per Cent Growth
2 months ago
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2022: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales Grow 21 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2022: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales Grow 21 Per Cent
3 months ago
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2022: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers Best-Ever Monthly Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2022: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers Best-Ever Monthly Sales
4 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Hyundai Elite i20 1.2 Magna Plus Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Hyundai
Elite i20 1.2 Magna Plus Petrol BS IV
  • 29,292 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
6.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹15,118
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
  • 5,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.2
10
21.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2019 Hyundai Venue SX 1.4 Diesel BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 85%
Great Deal
2019 Hyundai
Venue SX 1.4 Diesel BS IV
  • 44,032 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
9.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹20,617
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line