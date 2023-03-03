Suzuki Motorcycles India Launches New Apparel And Merchandise Range

Suzuki Motorcycles India has introduced a new range of apparel and merchandise including riding gears, key chains, t-shirts and more. Available at all premium Suzuki Motorcycle dealerships across the country, the new 2023 collection, as per Suzuki, takes inspiration from the Suzuki Hayabusa and the “lifestyle of a motorcycle enthusiast”.

Commenting on the launch of the Apparel and Merchandise, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We aim to create a Suzuki World for all motorcycle and lifestyle enthusiasts. The launch of our collection of Apparel and Merchandise is a part of this overall strategy to make our premium dealerships a one-stop solution for all the requirements of these enthusiasts in the country. Our mission is to provide enhanced premium ambience and offer products that appeal all enthusiasts.”

The range of apparel and accessories offered range from keychains to printed round neck t-shirts, collared t-shirts, helmets, water bottles and more.

While Suzuki did not reveal prices for the 2023 range the 2022 apparel range saw prices range of Rs 1,000 for Hayabusa branded t-shirts, around Rs 700 for Suzuki’s printed t-shirts and Rs 750 onwards for helmets. Expect similar prices for the 2023 apparel range.