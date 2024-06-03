Two-Wheeler Sales May 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers Highest Ever Monthly Sales Of 111,512 Units

Suzuki Motorcycle India registered its highest sales in a month as the company sold 111,512 units in May this year. The two-wheeler giant reported a growth of 22 per cent year-on-year, against 91,316 units sold in May 2023.



Suzuki’s domestic sales stood at 92,032 units, growing by 37 per cent last month when compared to 67,040 units sold during the same period last year. Meanwhile, exports stood at 19,480 units, down by 19.76 per cent over 24,276 units shipped overseas in May 2023.



Speaking about the sales performance, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director - Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Achieving the record-breaking monthly sales of 111,512 units is a significant milestone for us. This impressive performance highlights SMIPL’s growing market presence in the country. We deeply appreciate the love and trust of our customers for the brand Suzuki. This achievement is also a result of the commitment of our dealer network, business associates and team members. We are very thankful to the entire Suzuki Family and will provide the best services and hospitality to all the customers.”



The Suzuki Access 125 continues to be the brand’s bestselling offering bringing in the majority of volumes followed by the Burgman Street 125 and Avenis 125 scooters. The Suzuki Gixxer 155 and Gixxer 250 range further add to the overall volumes. Both models are liked for their no-nonsense characteristics. There is also the V-Strom SX 250 that uses the same engine as the Gixxer 250 and is positioned as an adventure tourer.



Suzuki is said to be working on an updated version of the Access 125 that should arrive either by the end of this year or in 2025. The company has not officially confirmed the same but the model was spotted testing recently.



Apart from the commuter offerings, Suzuki also retails its premium range in India. This includes the Suzuki Hayabusa, Katana and the recently launched V-Strom 800DE.