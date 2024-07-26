Login
Fourth-Gen Porsche Cayenne To Be All-Electric; Third-Gen Cayenne To Soldier On With Combustion Engines

The current iteration of the Cayenne will be heavily upgraded and continue to be sold into the next decade.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The fourth-generation of the Cayenne will be all-electric.
  • Current Cayenne will be upgraded and sold with ICE and hybrid powertrains.
  • Cayenne EV to be built on PPE architecture.

Porsche has confirmed the next-generation of the Cayenne SUV will solely be offered in all-electric guise. Reports suggest the all-electric Cayenne is slated to make its debut sometime in 2026. Porsche has, however, also stated that the outgoing version of the Cayenne, currently in its third-generation will be heavily upgraded and continue to be sold with ICE and hybrid powertrains into the next decade. Porsche has also stated it will ensure that the twin-turbo V8 in the Cayenne will be ready to comply with future emission norms.

 

 Porsche Cayenne To Go All Electric In Next Generation 1

The outgoing Cayenne, which is in its third-generation will be heavily upgraded and sold with ICE and hybrid powertrains

 

Porsche revealed images of the Cayenne EV prototype, giving us an idea of what the production-spec SUV will look like. The model will have a similar silhouette as the outgoing model, while sporting several EV-specific styling cues. The prototype featured DRLs similar to the Macan EV, which could make it to the production-spec model. The model will be built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture which also underpins the Porsche Macan EV and its sister car, the Audi Q6 e-Tron. Both these vehicles are offered in both all-wheel-drive (AWD) and rear-wheel-drive (RWD) formats, and are equipped with a 100 kWh battery pack. 

 

 Porsche Cayenne To Go All Electric In Next Generation 2

The Porsche Cayenne EV will be built on the PPE platform that underpins other Porsche and Audi models

 

Porsche has also mentioned that the prototype of the Cayenne is now entering its real-world testing phase, where the prototypes will be run through long distances in extreme climatic and topographical conditions to test its durability and reliability. The statement says that camouflaged prototypes of the all-electric Cayenne have already left the Porsche factory for testing. 

