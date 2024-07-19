Login
New Porsche Panamera GTS Launched In India At Rs 2.33 Crore; Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled

The GTS is the second variant of the new Panamera range to go on sale in India after the base Panamera.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New GTS the second Panamera variant to come to India
  • The GTS is the most powerful derivative of the second-gen Panamera in India
  • Global model line-up sees the addition of the new Turbo S E-Hybrid

Porsche has expanded the new Panamera model line-up with the introduction of the new Panamera Turbo S e-Hybrid and the Panamera GTS. The former is the new flagship variant from the Panamera line-up globally and its fastest derivative yet while the GTS puts more focus on driving dynamics and has been confirmed for the Indian market. Prices for the new Panamera GTS start at Rs 2.33 crore (ex-showroom).

 

Also read: Entry-Level Porsche Macan EV, Macan 4S EV India Prices Revealed

 Porsche Panamera GTS 1

GTS gets variant-specific styling tweaks; V8 tweaked to produce 20 bhp more.

 

Starting things off with the India-bound model, the Panamera GTS gets many variant-specific elements such as satin black finishes to exterior trim elements such as the side skirts, insets in the front area, side window trim, and the rear bumper. The GTS also features darker tinting on the headlamps and tail lights and rides on centre-locking Anthracite Grey 21-inch alloy wheels. Buyers can also opt from a range of wheel designs in both 20-inch and 21-inches outside of the standard units. A sports exhaust finished in dark bronze is also standard.

 

Also Read: 2024 Porsche Taycan Facelift India Prices Revealed


 Porsche Panamera GTS 2

All-black leather and Race-Tex cabin is standard; co-driver display seen here is an option.

 

Move to the cabin and the GTS features an all-black leather and Race-Tex upholstery as standard though customers can opt for a range of single-tone and dual tone leather interiors as an option. Buyers also can pick from one of two GTS-specific interior packs in Carmine Red or Slate Grey Neo with the seatbelts and contrast stitching in the colour of the selected package. The GTS gets adaptive sport seats with 18-way power adjustability as standard. The GTS is a four-seater as standard with buyers offered the option of replacing the rear centre storage with space for a fifth person.
 Porsche Panamera GTS 3

GTS gets 18-way power-adjustable sports seats as standard.

 

Coming to the features, the GTS packs in kit such as soft-close doors, four-zone climate control, electrically operated sun blinds for rear passengers, Matrix LED headlights, GTS-specific adaptive air suspension and a Bose audio system.
 

Also Read: Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 2.75 Crore

 

Coming to the powertrain, the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 under the hood develops 494 bhp - 20 bhp more than the previous GTS. Power is sent to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox with Porsche claiming a 0-100 kmph time of 3.8 seconds and a 302 kmph top speed.
 

New Turbo S E-Hybrid Is The Most Powerful Panamera Yet
 

Moving to the Turbo S E-Hybrid, Porsche says that its new range-topping offering is the most powerful series produced Panamera to date. The twin-turbo V8 and electric motor combination has been boosted to produce a combined 771 bhp and 1,000 Nm - up 101 bhp and 150 Nm over the previous Turbo S E-Hybrid. The result is a sub 3-second sprint from 0-100 kmph and a top speed of 325 kmph - both improvements over its predecessor.

 

Also read: Porsche Cayenne GTS, Cayenne GTS Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2 Crore

 Porsche Panamera Turbo S e Hybrid 1

New Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid makes 101 bhp and 150 Nm more than previous-gen car.

 

The electric motor draws power from a 25.9 kWh battery with Porsche claiming the new pack stores 45 per cent greater energy than its predecessor’s unit. The carmaker says that the car has an EV-only range of up to 88 km. The Turbo S E-Hybrid gets Porsche’s Ceramic Composite Brakes as standard.
 

The Turbo S E-Hybrid is identifiable from the rest of the range via its cosmetic tweaks which include revised bumpers and Turbonite - a metallic grey shade - inserts in place such as the airblades on the bumpers and the 21-inch centre lock wheels. Turbonite inserts can also be found in the cabin in areas such as the steering, centre console and contrast stitching.
 Porsche Panamera Turbo S e Hybrid

Porsche says E-Hybrid system offers up to 88km of EV-only range.

 

Moving to the tech, the new Panamera flagship gets Porsche’s 400V Active Ride suspension as standard. The system uses electrically operated hydraulic pumps to adjust the setting of each shock absorber in real time to minimise body movement. Other standard features include a Bose Audio system and rear-axle steering

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

