Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 2.75 Crore

Porsche has also launched the updated 911 in standard Carrera spec with prices starting from Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 30, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Updated 911 line-up debuts a new hybridised powertrain
  • Improvement of eight seconds at Nürburgring over the outgoing generation
  • Other variants in the 992.2 line-up to follow soon

Porsche has officially opened the order books for the updated 911 line-up in India just days after its global debut. The recently unveiled 992.2 gen is now available for booking across two variants. The entry-level Carrera is now available in India for a starting price of Rs 1.99 crore, while the Carrera 4 GTS is available from Rs 2.75 crore (ex-showroom). The deliveries for the Carrera are slated to start by the end of this year.

 

Also read: Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid Debuts With New 3.6-Litre Flat Six Assisted By E-Turbo
 

Porsche 911 Carrera 2025 1600 01

 

This is not a new generation for the 911 but a second thorough update for the current 992 generation. With this 992.2, the two-door sports coupe now gets a hybridised powertrain with a bigger engine displacement and an e-turbo for now limited to the GTS model. The flat-six engine is now out-bored with increased stroke to have a cubic capacity of 3.6-litre compared to the 3.0-litre before. While the twin-turbo setup has made way for a singular exhaust-based turbo, it is now helped by an electric motor. With an electric motor assist, the turbo lag from the single-turbo is reduced. 

 

Also read: Actor Naga Chaitanya Gets The Porsche 911 GT3 RS 
 

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2025 1600 04

 

There’s an additional electric motor integrated into the GTS’ new eight-speed PDK gearbox that provides an additional boost in power. The electric motors draw power from a 1.9kWh battery pack (positioned in the front section). However, there’s no electric-only drive mode with this “T-Hybrid” powertrain. The now-bigger engine has an output of almost 480bhp (7bhp up over the older GTS) and around 570Nm. With the boost from the two small electric motors, the total output sits at 534bhp and 610Nm.

 

Meanwhile, on the Carrera, the 3.0-litre flat-six is retained but gets a new intercooler and turbochargers giving it a bump in power. The 911 Carrera now develops 390bhp and 450Nm.

 

Also read: Porsche Cayenne GTS, Cayenne GTS Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2 Crore
 

Porsche 911 Carrera 2025 1600 03

 

As for the design changes, there are subtle tweaks to the front section where there are redesigned headlamps, tweaked bumpers both fore and aft, repositioned exhaust tips, some switchgear changes inside the cabin, a revamped driver’s display, and the inclusion of a push button start – a first for the 911 line-up. The GTS also gets active flaps on the front bumper that help channel air for improved cooling or reducing drag depending on the load on the powertrain.

 

Porsche 911 Carrera 2025 1600 02

 

With the refreshed 911 line-up making its global debut and being promptly launched in the country, we also expect the rest of the line-up to be made available in India right after their world premiere.

# porsche 911# porsche india# porsche# porsche 911 carrera# porsche 911 GTS
