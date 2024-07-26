New BMW 5 Series LWB vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Specifications, Features & Prices Compared

For the first time ever, BMW has launched the 5 Series in India in long-wheelbase spec with its eyes firmly set on taking on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB. Now into its eight-generation, the new 5 Series is now a direct rival to the E-class in India which for the past two generations has been made available as a long-wheelbase sedan as standard. So how does the new 5 stack up against the current E? Lets take a look.

The 5 Series is offered in long-wheelbase form for the first time in India with the eighth-gen model.

However before we go any further, do note that Mercedes is readying the new-gen E-class for an India launch in the coming months. As with its predecessor, the new E-class will also be offered as a long-wheelbase model and will be larger and more tech loaded than the model it replaces.



New BMW 5 Series vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Dimensions



BMW 5 Series LWB Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Length 5175 mm 5075 mm Width 1900 mm 1860 mm Height 1520 mm 1495 mm Wheelbase 3105 mm 3079 mm

The current E-Class is dimensionally smaller than the new 5 Series LWB.

Starting with size, the new 5 Series dwarfs the outgoing E-Class in almost all aspects. It’s 100 mm longer, 40 mm wider, 25 mm taller and the wheelbase is also longer by 26 mm. This should, on paper, mean that the new 5 Series will be slightly more roomier than the current E-Class.



New BMW 5 Series vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Powertrains



BMW 530Li Mercedes-Benz E 200 Mercedes-Benz E 220d Mercedes-Benz E 350d Engine 2.0-litre, 4 cyls, turbo-petrol 2.0-litre, 4 cyls, turbo-petrol 2.0-litre, 4 cyls, diesel 3.0-litre, 6 cyls, diesel Power 255 bhp 194 bhp 197 bhp 282 bhp Torque 400 Nm 320 Nm 440 Nm 600 Nm Gearbox 8-speed AT 9-speed AT 9-speed AT 9-speed AT 0-100 kmph (claimed) 6.5 sec 7.6 sec 7.8 sec 6.1 sec Top Speed 250 kmph 240 kmph 233 kmph 250 kmph

In the powertrain department, it's the Mercedes that has an overall advantage thanks to its wider range of engine options. While the BMW is limited to just a 2.0-litre petrol mill, the E-class is offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel mills as well as a larger 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel mill - the latter with 600 Nm of torque on tap.



The E-Class petrol is down on power compared to the 5 Series though it is offered with diesel engine options.

Sticking to just the petrol, it's the BMW than has the advantage with its stronger 255 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The Mercedes E 200 turbo-petrol is down on both power and torque over its rival though it does have the added advantage of having one additional gear. The E-class comes as standard with a 9-speed automatic gearbox compared to the BMW’s 8-speed unit.



The 5 Series for now is only available in 530Li spec; diesel model yet to be launched.

The BMW however has the edge in performance with a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph. The E 200 on the other hand takes a more leisurely 7.6 seconds to 100 kmph and has a top speed of 240 kmph.



New BMW 5 Series vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Features



To simplify the features comparison, we will only be comparing the petrol-only 5 Series directly to the petrol E 200 variant of the outgoing E-Class.



New 5 Series cabin in-line with other new BMWs; packs in notable levels of tech

Starting with the 5, the BMW packs in tech such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.9-inch touchscreen, cruise control, a panoramic glass roof, illuminated grille, 4-zone climate control, auto headlamps and wipers, powered front seats, connected car services, ambient lighting, digital key (smartphone and NFC card-based vehicle locking and unlocking), 655W 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, 360-degree cameras, reversing assistant and a smartphone-based remote parking function.



Safety kit meanwhile comprises of 8 airbags, dynamic stability control, traction control and ADAS functions.



Mercedes E-Class also packs in its fair share of features; adaptive air suspension and an electric adjust rear backrest with memory function key highlights.

The E 200 meanwhile offers bits such as a 64-colour ambient lighting package, powered sun blinds for the rear windows, soft close doors, electric adjust rear seat backrest with memory function, three-zone climate control, 360-degree cameras, Burmester sound system, adaptive air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats and a pair of 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and central touchscreen. As with the BMW, the Mercedes also gets connected car tech.



Safety kit on board is similar to the 5 Series though the Mercedes gets just 7 airbags.



New BMW 5 Series vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Price



BMW 5 Series LWB Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Petrol (ex-showroom) Rs 72.90 lakh Rs 76.05 lakh Diesel (ex-showroom) — Rs 77.05 - 89.15 lakh

Coming to the pricing, the new 5 Series undercuts the Mercedes-Benz E-Class by a fair margin, though as you will have noticed it does miss out on some kit compared to the latter. The Mercedes however has the advantage of diesel engine options including a large capacity six-cylinder mill with BMW yet to announce a diesel 5 Series long-wheelbase variant.