Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New BMW 5 SeriesMINI Countryman E2024 MINICooper S 2024Kia EV6Tata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS Apache RTR 160BMW CE 04 ElectricBajaj Freedom 125 CNG
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New BMW 5 Series LWB vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Specifications, Features & Prices Compared

BMW’s eighth-gen 5 Series arrives in India in long-wheelbase guise and is a direct rival to the E-Class. How do the two cars compare on key fronts?
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New BMW 5 Series is larger than the current Mercedes E-Class
  • E-Class has the advantage of diesel engine options
  • BMW 5 Series undercuts the E-Class LWB in terms of pricing

For the first time ever, BMW has launched the 5 Series in India in long-wheelbase spec with its eyes firmly set on taking on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB. Now into its eight-generation, the new 5 Series is now a direct rival to the E-class in India which for the past two generations has been made available as a long-wheelbase sedan as standard. So how does the new 5 stack up against the current E? Lets take a look.

 

Also read: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

 BMW 5 Series LWB

The 5 Series is offered in long-wheelbase form for the first time in India with the eighth-gen model.

 

However before we go any further, do note that Mercedes is readying the new-gen E-class for an India launch in the coming months. As with its predecessor, the new E-class will also be offered as a long-wheelbase model and will be larger and more tech loaded than the model it replaces.
 

Also read: New BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 72.90 Lakh
 

New BMW 5 Series vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Dimensions
 

 BMW 5 Series LWBMercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
Length5175 mm5075 mm
Width1900 mm1860 mm
Height1520 mm1495 mm
Wheelbase3105 mm3079 mm
g4ac9sfs 2021 mercedesbenz eclass 625x300 22 March 21

The current E-Class is dimensionally smaller than the new 5 Series LWB.

 

Starting with size, the new 5 Series dwarfs the outgoing E-Class in almost all aspects. It’s 100 mm longer, 40 mm wider, 25 mm taller and the wheelbase is also longer by 26 mm. This should, on paper, mean that the new 5 Series will be slightly more roomier than the current E-Class.
 

Also read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh
 

New BMW 5 Series vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Powertrains
 

 BMW 530LiMercedes-Benz E 200Mercedes-Benz E 220dMercedes-Benz E 350d
Engine2.0-litre, 4 cyls, turbo-petrol2.0-litre, 4 cyls, turbo-petrol2.0-litre, 4 cyls, diesel3.0-litre, 6 cyls, diesel
Power255 bhp194 bhp197 bhp282 bhp
Torque400 Nm320 Nm440 Nm600 Nm
Gearbox8-speed AT9-speed AT9-speed AT9-speed AT
0-100 kmph (claimed)6.5 sec7.6 sec7.8 sec6.1 sec
Top Speed250 kmph240 kmph233 kmph250 kmph

 

In the powertrain department, it's the Mercedes that has an overall advantage thanks to its wider range of engine options. While the BMW is limited to just a 2.0-litre petrol mill, the E-class is offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel mills as well as a larger 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel mill - the latter with 600 Nm of torque on tap.
 mercedes benz e 220d

The E-Class petrol is down on power compared to the 5 Series though it is offered with diesel engine options.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz CLE, AMG GLC 43 Coupe India Launch On August 8
 

Sticking to just the petrol, it's the BMW than has the advantage with its stronger 255 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The Mercedes E 200 turbo-petrol is down on both power and torque over its rival though it does have the added advantage of having one additional gear. The E-class comes as standard with a 9-speed automatic gearbox compared to the BMW’s 8-speed unit.
 

BMW 530 li 19

The 5 Series for now is only available in 530Li spec; diesel model yet to be launched.

 

The BMW however has the edge in performance with a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph. The E 200 on the other hand takes a more leisurely 7.6 seconds to 100 kmph and has a top speed of 240 kmph.
 

Also read: Updated Mercedes-Benz EQB Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 70.9 Lakh
 

New BMW 5 Series vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Features
 

To simplify the features comparison, we will only be comparing the petrol-only 5 Series directly to the petrol E 200 variant of the outgoing E-Class.
 

BMW 530 li 22

New 5 Series cabin in-line with other new BMWs; packs in notable levels of tech

 

Starting with the 5, the BMW packs in tech such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.9-inch touchscreen, cruise control, a panoramic glass roof, illuminated grille, 4-zone climate control, auto headlamps and wipers, powered front seats, connected car services, ambient lighting, digital key (smartphone and NFC card-based vehicle locking and unlocking), 655W 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, 360-degree cameras, reversing assistant and a smartphone-based remote parking function.
 

Safety kit meanwhile comprises of 8 airbags, dynamic stability control, traction control and ADAS functions.
 Mercedes Benz E class

Mercedes E-Class also packs in its fair share of features; adaptive air suspension and an electric adjust rear backrest with memory function key highlights.

 

The E 200 meanwhile offers bits such as a 64-colour ambient lighting package, powered sun blinds for the rear windows, soft close doors, electric adjust rear seat backrest with memory function, three-zone climate control, 360-degree cameras, Burmester sound system, adaptive air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats and a pair of 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and central touchscreen. As with the BMW, the Mercedes also gets connected car tech.
 

Safety kit on board is similar to the 5 Series though the Mercedes gets just 7 airbags.
 

New BMW 5 Series vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Price
 

 BMW 5 Series LWBMercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
Petrol (ex-showroom)Rs 72.90 lakhRs 76.05 lakh
Diesel (ex-showroom)Rs 77.05 - 89.15 lakh

 

Coming to the pricing, the new 5 Series undercuts the Mercedes-Benz E-Class by a fair margin, though as you will have noticed it does miss out on some kit compared to the latter. The Mercedes however has the advantage of diesel engine options including a large capacity six-cylinder mill with BMW yet to announce a diesel 5 Series long-wheelbase variant.

 

# Mercedes-Benz India# BMW India# BMW# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz E-Class# BMW 5 Series# BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase# BMW 5 Series LWB# Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB# Mercedes E-Class# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Mini Countryman E, now in its third generation, marks the debut of the fully electric version of the Countryman SUV in India.
    Mini Countryman Electric Launched In India: Top 5 Highlights
  • The new 8th-generation 5 Series is now in India. We spent a day with the luxury sedan to find out what works for it and what doesn't.
    2024 BMW 5 Series LWB: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • Now in its 8th generation, the 5 Series arrives in India in long-wheelbase guise for the first time.
    New BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 72.90 Lakh
  • Here’s everything you can expect from the four new models under the BMW Group that will be launching today
    Four New BMW Group Launches Today: What To Expect?
  • The CLE will add another drop-top cabriolet to Mercedes’ range while the AMG GLC 43 Coupe will be the first model of the second-gen GLC Coupe to arrive in India.
    Mercedes-Benz CLE, AMG GLC 43 Coupe India Launch On August 8

Latest News

  • The sales milestone was achieved 7 months on from the updated SUV's launch on January 16, 2024.
    Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • The current iteration of the Cayenne will be heavily upgraded and continue to be sold into the next decade.
    Fourth-Gen Porsche Cayenne To Be All-Electric; Third-Gen Cayenne To Soldier On With Combustion Engines
  • Images of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara undergoing Bharat NCAP safety test have surfaced online. Multiple variants seem to be tested and the results look promising, but can the Grand Vitara be the first Maruti Suzuki to get a 5-star NCAP result?
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Undergoes Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: First Images Surface
  • Sold abroad under SAIC’s Wuling sub-brand, the Cloud – which could be renamed for the Indian market – is set to slot in between the Comet and ZS EV in JSW MG Motor India’s portfolio.
    MG Cloud EV Teased In First Official Video; India Launch In September
  • The 2025 edition marks the seventh generation of the flagship high-performance motorcycle from Ducati
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Unveiled At World Ducati Week
  • The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will come with extensive visual updates.
    2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Previewed In Leaked Patent Images
  • BMW’s eighth-gen 5 Series arrives in India in long-wheelbase guise and is a direct rival to the E-Class. How do the two cars compare on key fronts?
    New BMW 5 Series LWB vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Specifications, Features & Prices Compared
  • The company says that it aims to address many unique challenges faced in India with the updates that it will soon roll out
    Google Maps to get India-Specific Features: Narrow Road Alerts, Flyover Alerts, EV Charger Information and More
  • The teaser pic shows the battery pack and electric motor located below housed within a tubular frame with multiple control modules mounted at different locations
    Ola’s CEO Posts Teaser Image Of Upcoming Electric Bike
  • The 2024 edition of the motorcycle receives a new colour scheme, an updated rear tail lamp, dual-channel ABS, a drag race timer and a panic brake alert system.
    2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched At Rs 1.39 Lakh

Research More on BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series
8.0

BMW 5 Series

Starts at ₹ 65.4 - 74.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 5 Series Specifications
View 5 Series Features

Popular BMW Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New BMW 5 Series LWB vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Specifications, Features & Prices Compared
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved