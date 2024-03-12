Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Spotted On Test

Another upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycle has been spotted on test on public roads, and this time, it’s quite possibly the upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 650. Although the test mules spotted in a new video has been referred to as the RE Classic 650, another upcoming 650 cc Royal Enfield, the test mule spotted in the video and new pictures seem more likely to be the upcoming Bullet 650, and not the Classic 650. As with the 350 cc models, the Bullet 650 will have a similar design to the Classic 650 but there will be minor visual changes to differentiate the two.

The trademark “Madras Stripes” are expected to be added in the production model Bullet 650.

Although the test mule wears a black colour scheme, the final production model is likely to get the traditional hand-painted “Madras Stripes” which is very much a design element of the Bullet. Additionally, unlike the Classic 650, the Bullet 650 will come with a slightly bulkier rear fender and a single-piece seat, while the Classic 650 is expected to get a sleeker fender and split seats, with the option of a single-seater design with the removable pillion seat.

The familiar 650 cc, parallel-twin will be used in both the upcoming Bullet 650 and Classic 650.

The engine will be the familiar 648 cc, air and oil-cooled parallel-twin engine which puts out just over 46 bhp and 52 Nm. The chassis, including the suspension, frame and swingarm are likely to be shared between the Classic 650 and the Bullet 650, which will be the next models in the 650 Twins platform, after the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650. So far, there’s no indication on when Royal Enfield will launch the new Bullet 650, but we expect the Classic 650 to be launched first, possibly later this year, followed by the Bullet 650.

(Image Source)