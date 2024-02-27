car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Is Modern Classic Motorcycle Of The Year

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 went up against its main rival, the Honda CB350 at the car&bike Awards 2024 jury round. The Bullet has been in production since the 1930s, and has continued being in production in India, long after the original British brand shut shop. For Royal Enfield’s modern history, much of its success has been on the back of the Bullet. The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets a touch of modern technology, including the new 350cc, J-series engine, a new dual downtube chassis and new suspension.

While its immediate rival certainly didn’t skimp on engine refinement and finish levels, the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 certainly has graduated in performance and quality to a whole new level. While the new Bullet 350 retains its nostalgia-dripped appeal, it has definitely become a much better and well-rounded version than any of its predecessors.

The Bullet 350 retains its charm, with the advantage of better engine refinement and better dynamics and ride quality. Most of all, it re-establishes the popular Bullet 350 as a modern motorcycle, which is superior in every aspect than its predecessor and comfortably overtakes its immediate rivals in charm, refinement and balance. It’s certainly deserving of the title of the 2024 car&bike Modern Classic Motorcycle Of the Year.