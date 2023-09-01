Login

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Variants And Pricing Explained

With the switch to the J-platform, the quintessential Royal Enfield promises to be poles apart from its predecessor.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

01-Sep-23 05:04 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 prices range from Rs 1.74 lakh to Rs 2.16 lakh.
  • Available in a total of five colour options with only a handful of differentiators on styling and features.
  • Deliveries of the new Bullet 350 range will begin on September 3.

The launch of a Royal Enfield is a momentous occasion for the motorcycling fraternity, and the arrival of the new Bullet is easily one of the biggest events in the Indian two-wheeler industry this year. Royal Enfield has just introduced the all-new Bullet 350 in India, with prices ranging from Rs 1.74 lakh for the entry-level model to Rs 2.16 lakh for the top-of-the-line version. While there is plenty to talk about with the new-generation motorcycle, it’s also important to understand the differences that exist between each variant of the new Bullet. So, without further ado, here’s a closer look at each Bullet 350 variant.

 

(All prices mentioned are ex-showroom)

 

Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In India; Starts At Rs 1.74 Lakh

 

New Bullet 350 in its entry-level Military Red form.

 

Military Red and Military Black (Rs 1.74 lakh)

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 line-up starts with the Military Black and Military Red versions. While the names give away the solid colour schemes these variants sport, the key thing to note here is that these are the only trims of the new Bullet that come with a single disc brake. A 300 mm front disc is standard on the new Bullet, but the Military Black and Red variants have to make do with a drum brake at the rear, and single-channel ABS. These variants also have simpler tank and airbox decals, as well as black rear-view mirror casings and stalks.

 

Standard Maroon looks fetching, and also features a rear disc brake.

 

Standard Black and Standard Maroon (Rs 1.97 lakh)

Royal Enfield has added an interesting new colour to its palette for the new Bullet – Standard Maroon. This version, alongside the Standard Black, costs about Rs 23,000 more than the entry-level models. For the added amount, these variants pack hand-pinstriped body-coloured tanks, chrome-finished rear-view mirrors and chrome and gold tank and airbox badges. More importantly, these variants get a 270 mm rear disc brake, as well as dual-channel ABS.

 

Top-of-the-line Bullet 350 Black Gold gets blacked-out components.

 

Black Gold (Rs 2.16 lakh)

Sitting at the top of the new Bullet 350 range is the Black Gold variant. Exclusive to this trim is a matt-and-gloss black finish for the 13-litre fuel tank, copper pinstriping and blacked-out engine casing, rear-view mirrors, exhaust and wheel rims. Just like the Standard Maroon and Black versions, the Black Gold, too, gets dual-channel ABS and a rear disc brake.

 

In every other mechanical aspect, all variants of the new Bullet 350 are identical. The new Bullet 350, at 195 kg, is about four kilogrammes heavier than the electric-start version of the outgoing model. Ground clearance is rated at 170 mm, while seat height is 805 mm. Fuel tank capacity is pegged at 13 litres.

 

Powering the Bullet 350 is the J-series powertrain that displaces 349cc, is a single-pot, SOHC unit that is capable of producing 20.2 bhp of max power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

 

Sales and test rides of the new Bullet will begin on September 3. The brand plans to launch the bike in the UK by the next quarter, and will also subsequently roll it out in Asia-Pacific and American markets.

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Bullet 350# New Bullet 350# Motorcycles# Bikes# Bike news

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Royal Enfield Models

Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹ 1.5 - 1.69 Lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.84 - 2.51 Lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.16 - 2.24 Lakh

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

₹ 3.03 - 3.31 Lakh

Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

₹ 1.74 - 2.16 Lakh

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

₹ 3.49 - 3.79 Lakh

Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

₹ 2.06 - 2.22 Lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411

₹ 2.03 - 2.08 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • New Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Variants And Pricing Explained
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn