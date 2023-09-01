New Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Variants And Pricing Explained

The launch of a Royal Enfield is a momentous occasion for the motorcycling fraternity, and the arrival of the new Bullet is easily one of the biggest events in the Indian two-wheeler industry this year. Royal Enfield has just introduced the all-new Bullet 350 in India, with prices ranging from Rs 1.74 lakh for the entry-level model to Rs 2.16 lakh for the top-of-the-line version. While there is plenty to talk about with the new-generation motorcycle, it’s also important to understand the differences that exist between each variant of the new Bullet. So, without further ado, here’s a closer look at each Bullet 350 variant.

(All prices mentioned are ex-showroom)

New Bullet 350 in its entry-level Military Red form.

Military Red and Military Black (Rs 1.74 lakh)

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 line-up starts with the Military Black and Military Red versions. While the names give away the solid colour schemes these variants sport, the key thing to note here is that these are the only trims of the new Bullet that come with a single disc brake. A 300 mm front disc is standard on the new Bullet, but the Military Black and Red variants have to make do with a drum brake at the rear, and single-channel ABS. These variants also have simpler tank and airbox decals, as well as black rear-view mirror casings and stalks.

Standard Maroon looks fetching, and also features a rear disc brake.

Standard Black and Standard Maroon (Rs 1.97 lakh)

Royal Enfield has added an interesting new colour to its palette for the new Bullet – Standard Maroon. This version, alongside the Standard Black, costs about Rs 23,000 more than the entry-level models. For the added amount, these variants pack hand-pinstriped body-coloured tanks, chrome-finished rear-view mirrors and chrome and gold tank and airbox badges. More importantly, these variants get a 270 mm rear disc brake, as well as dual-channel ABS.

Top-of-the-line Bullet 350 Black Gold gets blacked-out components.

Black Gold (Rs 2.16 lakh)

Sitting at the top of the new Bullet 350 range is the Black Gold variant. Exclusive to this trim is a matt-and-gloss black finish for the 13-litre fuel tank, copper pinstriping and blacked-out engine casing, rear-view mirrors, exhaust and wheel rims. Just like the Standard Maroon and Black versions, the Black Gold, too, gets dual-channel ABS and a rear disc brake.

In every other mechanical aspect, all variants of the new Bullet 350 are identical. The new Bullet 350, at 195 kg, is about four kilogrammes heavier than the electric-start version of the outgoing model. Ground clearance is rated at 170 mm, while seat height is 805 mm. Fuel tank capacity is pegged at 13 litres.

Powering the Bullet 350 is the J-series powertrain that displaces 349cc, is a single-pot, SOHC unit that is capable of producing 20.2 bhp of max power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Sales and test rides of the new Bullet will begin on September 3. The brand plans to launch the bike in the UK by the next quarter, and will also subsequently roll it out in Asia-Pacific and American markets.