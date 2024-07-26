Yamaha Y-AMT Semi-Automatic Transmission Confirmed: MT-09 To Get It First 2024 Onwards

Yamaha has officially announced the introduction of its first semi-automatic transmission, named Y-AMT, which will debut on the MT-09 motorcycle in Japan by the end of this year. After several weeks of teasers, the Japanese manufacturer has confirmed the integration of this new technology.

What is Y-AMT?

Y-AMT, or Yamaha Automatic Transmission, is an automated manual transmission system. It eliminates the traditional clutch lever and gearshift lever, consolidating gear shift operations into a lever on the handlebars. This allows for more reflexive gear changes, freeing the rider from the conventional clutch and pedal operations.

Also Read: Yamaha MT-03 Real World Review: Great Biking Experience At An Even Greater Price

The system includes two modes:

Manual (MT) Mode: The rider manually operates the lever to shift gears.

Automatic (AT) Mode: Gear changes are automated, allowing the rider to choose the most suitable mode for different riding conditions. Yamaha claims both modes provide quick responses with smooth performance.

How Does Y-AMT Work?

In traditional manual transmission motorcycles, gear changes involve using the clutch with the left hand and shifting gears with the left foot. The Y-AMT automates this process using actuators to perform the clutch and gear shift operations.

The system works as follows:

The Engine Control Unit (ECU) manages engine ignition and fuel injection during upshifts and the electronic throttle during downshifts. The Motor Control Unit (MCU) coordinates with the ECU to instruct the actuators, ensuring necessitated shifting and clutch operations.

This coordination maintains the direct and satisfying feel of a manual transmission while providing the convenience of automation. Mode switching between MT and AT is controlled via an AT/MT button on the right handlebar switch box.

Also Read: 2024 Yamaha Fascino S Launched With Find My Scooter Function; Prices Start At Rs. 93,730

Tech Details:

The Y-AMT system adds approximately 2.8 kg to the motorcycle's weight. It is aimed at enhancing the riding experience by enabling quick and smooth gear changes without the need for clutch or pedal operations. In AT mode, the system automatically selects the optimal gear based on vehicle speed and throttle position, requiring the rider to only manage the throttle and brakes.

Yamaha will continue to offer the MT-09 without the Y-AMT gearbox for riders who prefer traditional manual transmission. The introduction of Y-AMT is expected to eventually extend to other bigger Yamaha motorcycle models.