2024 Yamaha Fascino S Launched With Find My Scooter Function; Prices Start At Rs. 93,730

India Yamaha Motor has launched the 2024 Yamaha Fascino S scooter with prices starting at Rs. 93,730 (ex-showroom). The biggest highlight of the Fascino S is that now it comes with a ‘Find My Scooter’ feature, called the ‘Answer Back. When activated on the mobile app, the scooter responds by engaging the left and right indicators along with a horn sound for approximately two seconds, helping the user locate the scooter.

The new Fascino S is offered in three colours - Matte Red, Matte Black, and a top-end dual-tone - Dark Matte Blue. While the former two are priced at Rs. 93,730, while the Dark Matte Blue option is priced at Rs. 94,530 (ex-showroom).

Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “At Yamaha, we consistently prioritize customer needs and create solutions that adds value to their overall ride experience. The 'Answer Back' feature in Fascino S will surely resonate with our customers who appreciate Yamaha for its unique style and great convenience. We will continue to innovate and introduce such convenient features to deliver an enriching experience to our customers.”

Visually, the scooter looks no different from the standard Fascino and is powered by the same air-cooled, fuel-injected, 125 cc Blue Core hybrid engine that’s paired with a Smart Motor Generator (SMG). Yamaha also offers an advanced automatic Stop & Start System (SSS) including Normal and Traffic riding modes.