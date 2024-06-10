Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda HR-VKia SoulHyundai CasperMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe Tesero
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 Yamaha Fascino S Launched With Find My Scooter Function; Prices Start At Rs. 93,730

The biggest highlight of the Fascino S is that now it comes with a ‘Find My Scooter’ feature, called the ‘Answer Back.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Yamaha Fascino S comes with new Answer Back function
  • The Fascino S is offered in 3 colours - Matte Red, Matte Black, and a top-end dual-tone - Dark Matte Blue
  • The Black and Red models are priced at Rs. 93,730, while the Blue is priced at Rs. 94,530

India Yamaha Motor has launched the 2024 Yamaha Fascino S scooter with prices starting at Rs. 93,730 (ex-showroom). The biggest highlight of the Fascino S is that now it comes with a ‘Find My Scooter’ feature, called the ‘Answer Back. When activated on the mobile app, the scooter responds by engaging the left and right indicators along with a horn sound for approximately two seconds, helping the user locate the scooter. 

 

The new Fascino S is offered in three colours - Matte Red, Matte Black, and a top-end dual-tone - Dark Matte Blue. While the former two are priced at Rs. 93,730, while the Dark Matte Blue option is priced at Rs. 94,530 (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: Yamaha MT-15, Fascino & Ray ZR Get New Colours And Graphics For 2024

 

Yamaha Fascino S 1 2

 

Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “At Yamaha, we consistently prioritize customer needs and create solutions that adds value to their overall ride experience. The 'Answer Back' feature in Fascino S will surely resonate with our customers who appreciate Yamaha for its unique style and great convenience. We will continue to innovate and introduce such convenient features to deliver an enriching experience to our customers.”

 

Visually, the scooter looks no different from the standard Fascino and is powered by the same air-cooled, fuel-injected, 125 cc Blue Core hybrid engine that’s paired with a Smart Motor Generator (SMG). Yamaha also offers an advanced automatic Stop & Start System (SSS) including Normal and Traffic riding modes.

# Yamaha Fascino 125# Yamaha India# Yamaha Fascino S# Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid# Yamaha Motor Company# Two Wheelers# Auto Industry# Bikes# bike
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Yamaha MT-15, Fascino and Ray ZR get new colours and graphic options in a bid to keep the model line fresh amidst growing competition.
    Yamaha MT-15, Fascino & Ray ZR Get New Colours And Graphics For 2024
  • The Yamaha YZF R3 is fast, looks good and is a hoot to ride as well. But the price is where all the good work comes undone. Only if there was a way for Yamaha to price it right!
    Yamaha YZF R3 Real-World Review: In Pictures
  • The Yamaha YZF R3 is fast, looks good and is a hoot to ride as well. But the price is where all the good work comes undone. Only if there was a way for Yamaha to price it right!
    Yamaha YZF R3 Real-World Review; Good Motorcycle But Too Expensive For Its Own Good
  • The showrooms are distributed across all four regions of India.
    Yamaha Now Has Over 300 Blue Square Outlets In India
  • Yamaha said that it will continue sales of its flagship R1 superbike in race spec to teams and individuals participating in track racing.
    Yamaha Confirms R1 Will Be Track-Only Model In Europe From 2025

Latest News

  • Facelifted Carens' design looks to draw inspiration from Kia’s new EV series with redesigned headlamps and tail-lamps.
    Kia Carens Facelift Spied; Previews Updated Design
  • The biggest highlight of the Fascino S is that now it comes with a ‘Find My Scooter’ feature, called the ‘Answer Back.
    2024 Yamaha Fascino S Launched With Find My Scooter Function; Prices Start At Rs. 93,730
  • Deliveries for the Rizta electric scooter are slated to commence at the end of this month.
    Ather Rizta Production Commences: First Model Rolls Off The Assembly Line
  • The Austrian two-wheeler brand has collaborated with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. and will be entering the Indian market with four models in the festive season
    Brixton Motorcycles Announces Its Official Entry Into India
  • Passenger vehicle sales declined 1 per cent while cumulative auto sales grew by 2.6 per cent year-on-year.
    Passenger Vehicle Sales Slide As Auto Industry Reports Tepid Sales in May 2024: FADA
  • Although both drivers set an identical lap time, Russell claimed the lead due to setting the time first
    F1: George Russell Beats Verstappen To Canadian GP Pole Position Despite Setting Identical Times
  • MG Motors is offering accessories under its ‘summer range’ for all its models.
    MG Gloster Now Available With Optional Ventilated Front Seats; New Accessories Added
  • The Altroz Racer is offered in three variants: R1, R2, and R3.
    Tata Altroz Racer: Variants Explained
  • The iX3 will be the upcoming 2025 BMW X3’s all-electric counterpart and will likely share most of its exterior and interior design with the SUV
    Upcoming BMW iX3 Image Leaked Ahead Of Debut
  • The 2026 F1 cars will be 30 kg lighter, with a reduced wheelbase and width for improved agility and handling
    FIA Unveils 2026 Formula 1 Regulations: Lighter Cars, Advanced Power Units, and Enhanced Safety

Research More on Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125
8.0

Yamaha Fascino 125

Starts at ₹ 78,600 - 91,030

Check On-Road Price
View Fascino 125 Specifications
View Fascino 125 Features

Popular Yamaha Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2024 Yamaha Fascino S Launched With Find My Scooter Function; Prices Start At Rs. 93,730
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved