Yamaha MT-15, Fascino & Ray ZR Get New Colours And Graphics For 2024

India Yamaha Motor has updated its lineup for 2024 and the MT-15 V2 motorcycle as well as the Fascino and Ray ZR 125 scooters get updates in the form of new colourways and graphics, aimed to keep the models more relevant amidst growing competition.





The Yamaha MT-15 adds the new Cyber Green colour option to its lineup priced at Rs. 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Cyan Storm DLX colour option also has new graphical elements on the streetfighter. Furthermore, the MT-15 V2 DLX variant now comes with the hazard light function, which is a welcome addition to the bike. Apart from the subtle changes, the MT-15 continues to be available in existing colours - Dark Matte Blue, Metallic Black, Ice Fluo Vermillion, Racing Blue and Metallic Black.

The Yamaha MT-15 V2 remains the same mechanically with power coming from the 155 cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine. The bike gets USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while the feature list comprises traction control, dual-channel ABS, an aluminium swingarm, and variable valve actuation (VVA).

Moving to the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, the Yamaha scooter gets the new Cyan Blue, Matte Copper, Silver, and Metallic White colour schemes for the Disc & Drum variants. This is in addition to the existing Dark Matte Blue, Cool Blue Metallic and Vivid Red options on the scooter. As part of the update, the drum brake variant also gets a new metallic black shade on the Fascino. The Fascino range starts from Rs. 79,150, going up to Rs. 91,130 (ex-showroom).



Lastly, Yamaha has introduced the new Cyan Blue colour on the Ray ZR, which will be available across the disc and drum variants. The existing colours including Metallic Black, Matte Red, Racing Blue, and Dark Matte Blue continue to feature on the 125 cc scooter. The Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally remains unchanged and continues to get the Matte Copper, Matte Black, and Light Grey Vermillion colour options. The Yamaha Ray ZR is priced between Rs. 85,030 and Rs. 91,130 (ex-showroom) for the drum and disc variants respectively.

Both the Yamaha Fascino and Ray ZR are powered by the same 125 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The motor is BS6 OBD2 compliant and comes paired with a CVT automatic. The scooter also gets a host of features including power assist, automatic start/stop, smart motor generator, LED lights, Bluetooth connectivity and more.