Yamaha Now Has Over 300 Blue Square Outlets In India

The showrooms are distributed across all four regions of India.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on March 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Yamaha now has over 300 Blue Square showrooms active
  • Models like R3, MT-03, and Aerox 155 are exclusively sold at these outlets
  • These showrooms also feature official Yamaha merchandise

Yamaha Motor India has announced it has established over 300 'Blue Square' showrooms across the country. These outlets first saw a launch back in 2019 and were introduced under the company's 'The Call of the Blue' brand campaign. Moreover, the brand states that the outlets showcase Yamaha's racing heritage and provide a comprehensive experience for customers.

 

At the Blue Square outlets, the brand retails models such as the YZF R3, the MT-03, and the Aerox 155 scooter, exclusively. Moreover, these showrooms also showcase other motorcycles and scooters from the brand’s portfolio including the YZF-R15 V4, FZS-Fi Version 4.0, FZ-Fi Version 3.0, FZ-X, and scooters like Fascino 125 and Ray ZR Fi 125 and more. 

 

Also Read: Yamaha Confirms R1 Will Be Track-Only Model In Europe From 2025
 

 

Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, expressed his excitement on this momentous occasion, stating, "It brings me immense joy to announce the successful completion of a significant milestone under 'The Call of the Blue' campaign. Yamaha has achieved the remarkable feat of launching 300 Blue Square showrooms across India. These showrooms epitomize Yamaha's unwavering dedication to providing the utmost customer satisfaction and an unparalleled ownership experience. This accomplishment stands as a testament to our vision of establishing a new standard in sales, service, and customer delight in the Indian market.”

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Yamaha YZF-R3 Wins The ‘Performance Motorcycle of the Year (under 500cc)’ Award

 

The 300 Blue Square showrooms are spread across various all four regions in India, with 129 outlets in the Southern region, 81 in the Eastern part, 54 in the Western region, and 37 in the Northern part of the country. Moreover, these outlets also display official Yamaha merchandise and maintenance products. 

 

