Yamaha Now Has Over 300 Blue Square Outlets In India

Yamaha Motor India has announced it has established over 300 'Blue Square' showrooms across the country. These outlets first saw a launch back in 2019 and were introduced under the company's 'The Call of the Blue' brand campaign. Moreover, the brand states that the outlets showcase Yamaha's racing heritage and provide a comprehensive experience for customers.

At the Blue Square outlets, the brand retails models such as the YZF R3, the MT-03, and the Aerox 155 scooter, exclusively. Moreover, these showrooms also showcase other motorcycles and scooters from the brand’s portfolio including the YZF-R15 V4, FZS-Fi Version 4.0, FZ-Fi Version 3.0, FZ-X, and scooters like Fascino 125 and Ray ZR Fi 125 and more.

Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, expressed his excitement on this momentous occasion, stating, "It brings me immense joy to announce the successful completion of a significant milestone under 'The Call of the Blue' campaign. Yamaha has achieved the remarkable feat of launching 300 Blue Square showrooms across India. These showrooms epitomize Yamaha's unwavering dedication to providing the utmost customer satisfaction and an unparalleled ownership experience. This accomplishment stands as a testament to our vision of establishing a new standard in sales, service, and customer delight in the Indian market.”

The 300 Blue Square showrooms are spread across various all four regions in India, with 129 outlets in the Southern region, 81 in the Eastern part, 54 in the Western region, and 37 in the Northern part of the country. Moreover, these outlets also display official Yamaha merchandise and maintenance products.