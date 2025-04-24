Yamaha MT-09 Plug-In Hybrid Prototype Breaks Cover

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
VW ID.Era SUV Concept Previews Brand’s First Range Extender EV; Offers Over 1000 Km RangeYamaha MT-09 Plug-In Hybrid Prototype Breaks CoverUpdated Yezdi Adventure To Be Launched On May 15Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence To Be Established In IndiaSkoda Kushaq Vs Skoda Kylaq: Sibling Rivalry
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Tata Curvv EV 55kWh Review | 3 Reasons | What We Like And What Could've Been BetterFirst Look: 2025 MG S5 EVMaruti Suzuki Jimny Ownership Review
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan JukeLamborghini TemerarioKia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda Kamiq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Triumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Yamaha MT-09 Plug-In Hybrid Prototype Breaks Cover

The Hybrid prototype looks quite similar to the standard MT-09, but with added visual heft thanks to the additional equipment on board.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 24, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Yamaha MT-09 Hybrid is currently in its prototype phase
  • The electric motor sits atop the engine and engages as speed increases
  • The prototype gets tweaked body panels for better airflow

While hybrid technology has been available in cars for years, its application in motorcycles has lagged, primarily due to space and mechanical setup limitations. Yamaha appears to have addressed these challenges with its compact and integrated plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) system. Following the unveiling of the XMax Hybrid scooter concept, Yamaha has revealed the MT-09 Hybrid prototype featuring the company's plug-in hybrid system.   

 

Also Read: Yamaha XMax Hybrid Scooter Concept Unveiled

 

yamaha mt 09 hybrid prototype breaks cover 1

On the MT-09, the electric motor is positioned atop the engine and operates in different modes. Starting in pure electric (EV) mode, it transitions to hybrid mode automatically as the speed increases. When the bike comes to a stop, it reverts to EV mode, mirroring the automatic hybrid functioning seen in cars. There is a round LCD display mounted on the handlebar which provides real-time information such as battery charge and remaining range. 

  

Visually, the MT-09 Hybrid prototype resembles the standard MT-09, albeit with a beefier look. This is largely due to the additional hybrid components and necessary modifications for heat management. Apart from this, the changes include a redesigned headlight, tweaked body panels for airflow, a heat sink integrated into the fuel tank, and new air-intake panels.  

 

Also Read: 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Launched At Rs 1.35 Lakh

 

yamaha mt 09 hybrid prototype breaks cover 3

Powertrain figures and confirmation for this model to enter production remain undisclosed. For now, it appears to remain a test prototype, with the technology still under development. 

# Yamaha Motor Company# Yamaha MT-09 Hybrid Prototype# MT-09 Hybrid# MT-09# Yamaha Hybrid Bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Japanese bike manufacturer’s Surajpur plant has rolled out the one millionth example of the entry-level sport bike, over 16 years after the first unit was built.
    Yamaha R15 Reaches 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone In India
  • Yamaha has shared the first set of teasers of the upcoming R9 motorcycle.
    Yamaha YZF-R9 To Be Revealed On October 9
  • Yamaha is offering a series of benefits on the FZ, Fascino and Ray ZR this festive season
    Yamaha FZ Bikes Offered With Discount Of Up To Rs 7,000; Cashback On Fascino and Ray ZR Too
  • 125cc scooter gets additional tech such as a LED daytime running lamp and an ‘Answer Back’ function.
    Yamaha RayZR Street Rally Gets New Features; Priced At Rs 98,130
  • With the new campaign, the slogan changes from ‘Have You Heard The Call’ to ‘Hear The Call Now’
    Yamaha Introduces Fourth Edition Of ‘The Call of the Blue’ Campaign

Latest News

  • After ages, Skoda has gone back to its roots of making motorcycles, and come up with this one-off, not-for-production concept.
    Skoda Reveals Electric Motorcycle: Meet The Slavia B Cafe Racer Design Study
  • The ID.Era was one of three concept vehicles unveiled by Volkswagen at the Shanghai Motor Show 2025, each developed by one of the firm’s joint ventures in China.
    VW ID.Era SUV Concept Previews Brand’s First Range Extender EV; Offers Over 1000 Km Range
  • The Hybrid prototype looks quite similar to the standard MT-09, but with added visual heft thanks to the additional equipment on board.
    Yamaha MT-09 Plug-In Hybrid Prototype Breaks Cover
  • The 2025 Yezdi Adventure will get updated design, additional features and electronics to give it fresh appeal.
    Updated Yezdi Adventure To Be Launched On May 15
  • The centre will serve as a tribute to late industry titan, Osamu Suzuki who passed away last December
    Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence To Be Established In India
  • Now with the smaller Kylaq around, is there a need to get yourself the bigger sibling, the Kushaq? Or is the elder sibling still a better bet, at least on paper?
    Skoda Kushaq Vs Skoda Kylaq: Sibling Rivalry
  • Until recently, the Tata Nexon EV's Bharat NCAP rating was only applicable to variants with the 30 kWh and 40.5 kWh battery packs.
    Bharat NCAP Extends 5-Star Rating To New Tata Nexon EV 45 Variants
  • The entry-level Royal Enfield had been updated with new rear suspension, new LED headlight and fresh colourways.
    2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Leaked Before Launch
  • Ducati has rolled out maintenance contract plans for two of its motorcycles that are sold in India.
    Ducati Monster, Multistrada V4 Now Available With Periodic Maintenance Plans; Prices Start At Rs 25,999
  • The A6 L e-tron's wheelbase is 132 mm longer than that of the standard model, and will be produced at Audi’s plant in Changchun, China
    Audi A6 L E-Tron EV Unveiled At Auto Shanghai 2025; Gets 107 kWh Battery, 132 mm Longer Wheelbase

Popular Yamaha Models