Yamaha MT-09 Plug-In Hybrid Prototype Breaks Cover

While hybrid technology has been available in cars for years, its application in motorcycles has lagged, primarily due to space and mechanical setup limitations. Yamaha appears to have addressed these challenges with its compact and integrated plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) system. Following the unveiling of the XMax Hybrid scooter concept, Yamaha has revealed the MT-09 Hybrid prototype featuring the company's plug-in hybrid system.

On the MT-09, the electric motor is positioned atop the engine and operates in different modes. Starting in pure electric (EV) mode, it transitions to hybrid mode automatically as the speed increases. When the bike comes to a stop, it reverts to EV mode, mirroring the automatic hybrid functioning seen in cars. There is a round LCD display mounted on the handlebar which provides real-time information such as battery charge and remaining range.

Visually, the MT-09 Hybrid prototype resembles the standard MT-09, albeit with a beefier look. This is largely due to the additional hybrid components and necessary modifications for heat management. Apart from this, the changes include a redesigned headlight, tweaked body panels for airflow, a heat sink integrated into the fuel tank, and new air-intake panels.

Powertrain figures and confirmation for this model to enter production remain undisclosed. For now, it appears to remain a test prototype, with the technology still under development.