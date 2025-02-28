Login
Awards 2025

Yamaha XMax Hybrid Scooter Concept Unveiled

The XMax scooter is a test prototype powered by an internal combustion engine and an electric motor.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 28, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Yamaha XMax hybrid scooter unveiled
  • Powered by ICE and an electric motor
  • Hybrid mechanicals under development for future use

Yamaha has previewed the XMax SPHEV, a prototype hybrid scooter featuring a series-parallel hybrid powertrain. The concept takes the form of a midsize scooter that can operate in different modes, using both a traditional internal combustion engine and an electric motor. Although this is still only a concept, Yamaha is the second two-wheeler manufacturer after Kawasaki to develop a full-fledged hybrid powertrain for a two-wheeler. 

 

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R3 And MT-03 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh
 Yamaha X Max SPHEV Scooter Concept Previewed 1

 

Similar to Kawasaki’s hybrid models, Yamaha’s concept is claimed to offer multiple ways to function. It can operate as a fully electric two-wheeler or use a combustion engine. The XMax SPHEV offers three operating modes: full-electric, series hybrid, and performance boost mode. In automatic mode, it starts as an electric vehicle, relying solely on the rear motor. In series hybrid mode, the engine powers the rear wheel via a belt while simultaneously recharging the battery through the crankshaft-mounted generator. 

 

The scooter's engine and gearbox are positioned conventionally, with the electric motor located just in front of the engine and the battery placed under the rider’s feet. The hybrid system consists of a standard internal combustion engine and a generator mounted on the crankshaft. This setup generates electricity to power the electric motor, which is connected to the rear axle and propels the scooter.

 

Also Read: Yamaha R15 Reaches 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone In India

 

Yamaha X Max SPHEV Scooter Concept Previewed 2

 Yamaha has not confirmed whether the XMax SPHEV will go into production. For now, it remains a test prototype, with the technology still under development. 

