Yamaha XMax Hybrid Scooter Concept Unveiled

Yamaha has previewed the XMax SPHEV, a prototype hybrid scooter featuring a series-parallel hybrid powertrain. The concept takes the form of a midsize scooter that can operate in different modes, using both a traditional internal combustion engine and an electric motor. Although this is still only a concept, Yamaha is the second two-wheeler manufacturer after Kawasaki to develop a full-fledged hybrid powertrain for a two-wheeler.

Similar to Kawasaki’s hybrid models, Yamaha’s concept is claimed to offer multiple ways to function. It can operate as a fully electric two-wheeler or use a combustion engine. The XMax SPHEV offers three operating modes: full-electric, series hybrid, and performance boost mode. In automatic mode, it starts as an electric vehicle, relying solely on the rear motor. In series hybrid mode, the engine powers the rear wheel via a belt while simultaneously recharging the battery through the crankshaft-mounted generator.

The scooter's engine and gearbox are positioned conventionally, with the electric motor located just in front of the engine and the battery placed under the rider’s feet. The hybrid system consists of a standard internal combustion engine and a generator mounted on the crankshaft. This setup generates electricity to power the electric motor, which is connected to the rear axle and propels the scooter.

Yamaha has not confirmed whether the XMax SPHEV will go into production. For now, it remains a test prototype, with the technology still under development.