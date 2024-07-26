Login
Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone

The sales milestone was achieved 7 months on from the updated SUV's launch on January 16, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai has announced that it has sold one lakh units of the Creta facelift.
  • The milestone was achieved in about seven months of the vehicle’s launch.
  • Hyundai says that they sold over 550 units of the SUV every day in the last six months.

Hyundai India has announced it has sold one lakh units of the facelifted Creta SUV in the Indian market. The sales milestone was achieved about 7 months on from the updated SUV’s launch on January 16, 2024. Another statistic shared by Hyundai is it has sold over 550 units of the SUV every day in the last six months since its launch. Hyundai had shared in April 2024 that it had accumulated one lakh bookings for Creta facelift.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings Since Launch

 

Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "We are thrilled with the remarkable achievement of the new Hyundai Creta 2024. Our SUV has achieved another milestone of one lakh sales, reaffirming its strong fan following in its segment. We are confident that the Hyundai Creta will continue to set new benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry and delight customers.”

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Waiting Period Goes Up To 6 Months; Has An Order Backlog Of 45,000 Units

2024 Hyundai Creta 13

Hyundai stated that it has sold over 550 units of the vehicle every day in the last six months since its launch

 

With the facelift, the Creta received a range of new styling cues such as a segmented LED light bar up front, new grille, a redesigned tailgate and a new slimmer taillight, linked by a lightbar. Features on the Creta facelift include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat, Bose audio system, blind spot monitor, ventilated front seats, tyre pressure monitoring and more. On the safety front, six airbags along with ABS and ESC are standard while top variants now pack in Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch In September 2024

Creta Image 17

The Creta is offered with three sets of powertrains

 

The Creta facelift is offered with the option of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. In addition to a 6-speed manual gearbox, the Creta also comes with the choice of 3 automatic transmissions – an intelligent variant transmission (iVT) for the 1.5-litre NA engine, 7-speed DCT for the 1.5-turbo petrol and a 6-speed AT for the 1.5-litre diesel option.

 

Prices for the Hyundai Creta facelift range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Hyundai India# Hyundai Motors India# Hyundai Creta# Hyundai Creta Facelift# Hyundai Creta SUV# Hyundai Creta 1 lakh sales# Hyundai Creta Sales# Cars
