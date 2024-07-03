Upcoming Bajaj CNG Bike Teased Officially: Launch On July 5

India’s leading two-wheeler exporter, Bajaj Auto, is set to launch the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle on July 5th, which is only two days from now. After a slew of spy shots and other information that got leaked, the company has now released a teaser on its social media platforms regarding the launch. The teaser clip reveals some key information about the upcoming commuter motorcycle.



First up, the Bajaj CNG bike will feature a toggle switch on the left switchgear to select between CNG and petrol. Other details include a large round LED headlamp, a long flat one-piece saddle and a small petrol fuel tank. Along with that, there’s also an image of a plastic cowl with the Bajaj logo on it, which we believe could be the panel that will have the CNG injection mechanism and the refilling port.

Apart from that, spy images and other information have confirmed that the CNG bike will feature a sloper-style motor, while the CNG tank will be located along the length of the bike, underneath the seat. The bike will feature a small petrol tank as well to allow the user to also run the bike on petrol in case of unavailability of CNG. Furthermore, the bike will ride on 5-spoke alloy wheels, a telescopic fork setup at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking will be done by drum brakes at both ends, with an option for a disc brake for the front.

The word is that the upcoming CNG bike will be christened ‘Bruzer’ but we will get to know for sure on the launch day. Currently, the Bajaj CNG bike faces no competition in the Indian two-wheeler market.