Bajaj Auto To Introduce Another CNG Two-Wheeler Soon; New Chetak Platform In The Works

Earlier this month, we posted exclusive spy images of a more affordable variant of the Bajaj Freedom CNG motorcycle, which you can check out by clicking here. Now, according to an online report, Rajiv Bajaj, the CEO and the Managing Director of Bajaj Auto has made new announcements with regards to the launch of another CNG-powered model that will be launched shortly. We believe it could be a more affordable version of the Freedom CNG bike with a simpler design and powered by a motor in the ballpark of 100 cc displacement. The Freedom 125 CNG-powered motorcycle has garnered a lot of curiosity as it holds the title for the world’s first CNG-powered production motorcycle, and in a cost- and mileage-centric two-wheeler commuter market of India, the motorcycle has received a lot of inquiries with deliveries having commenced at the start of this month.

Going by the current trend in sales, Bajaj Auto is aiming to sell about 20,000 units of the Freedom 125 by next month, which could double to 40,000 monthly sales by January 2025. Furthermore, the company is also expecting to breach the one lakh mark in monthly sales for its clean vehicles portfolio, said Bajaj.

Speaking of the electric offerings, Rajiv Bajaj has confirmed that a new platform for the Chetak is in the works, which will come with more Chetak models. The Chetak over time has steadily managed to secure a decent share of the electric two-wheeler market with a market share of 18 per cent. According to Bajaj, the Chetak currently sits at a very competitive neck-to-neck position with TVS’ iQube. Post festive season, prospective buyers of the Chetak can expect a new affordable and premium electric scooter offering, in the current financial year. The new Chetak platform and the corresponding Chetak models are lined up for launch early next financial year.

The report also mentions how according to Rajiv Bajaj, scooters have an advantage over motorcycles in the EV format as compared to internal combustion engines where the scenario is the opposite. Currently, Bajaj Auto will maintain focus only on EV scooters for now.

Lastly, with the company exporting almost half of what it manufactures, Bajaj Auto is also working on ethanol-based two and three-wheelers which will be showcased next month. According to Rajiv Bajaj, Bajaj Auto is only two per cent away from leading the 125 cc segment. Furthermore, out of the current revenue, the push for clean vehicles has resulted in contributions close to about 25 per cent.

