Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
BMW New 5 SeriesMINI Countryman E2024 MINICooper S 2024Kia EV6Tata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS Apache RTR 160BMW CE 04 ElectricBajaj Freedom 125 CNG
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Opinion: Which Is The Next CNG Bike Based On The Bajaj Freedom?

Bajaj Auto is currently gauging the response for the Freedom 125, depending on which, the company will decide whether to opt for a smaller or bigger displacement CNG bike.
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • More CNG-powered motorcycles in the pipeline
  • Bajaj is currently gauging the response for the Freedom 125
  • Launch time and displacement will depend on the feedback

The CNG-powered Bajaj Freedom is the latest, newest motorcycle and the first of its kind in the world. Based on an all-new platform, it is no surprise that Bajaj Auto will be introducing more versions of the Freedom motorcycle. This was revealed by none other than the company’s executive director, Rakesh Sharma during a recent investors’ call. The idea of platform sharing isn’t new to Bajaj, but rather a practice that the brand has perfected over the years and has been quite successful with it. For example, the company recently launched the flagship Pulsar NS400Z at a stellar price, undercutting all the possible competition in the 400 cc segment by a significant margin.


Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 Review: New King Of Commuter Segment?

Bajaj Freedom 13

Coming back to the Freedom platform, it has been built from the ground up, featuring a trellis frame that surrounds the CNG tank, and has been designed for easy removal of the cylinder from the rear section of the motorcycle by conveniently disassembling the tail section. Currently, the Freedom is equipped with a 2 kg CNG tank, which Bajaj felt was ideal considering the ergonomics and overall packaging of the motorcycle. Now, with bookings open and initial deliveries having commenced, Bajaj Auto will be surveying and taking feedback from the owners and prospective buyers in the commuter market and depending on the information received will decide whether to consider launching the next CNG-powered derivative of the Freedom with a higher or lower displacement.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle: Top Five Highlights
Bajaj Freedom 40

For argument’s sake, the commuter segment is more concentrated with 100-110 cc motorcycles where purchasing, running and maintenance costs play a critical role in the acceptance of a machine, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Introducing a lower displacement CNG bike might tick off the above three costs, but on the flip side, the infrastructure with regards to easy CNG availability is still questionable and there is also the possibility of the Freedom 125 losing its relevance to its smaller displacement derivative.

 

Also Read: Why Bajaj Chose Not To Fit A Bigger CNG Tank On The Freedom 125 Bajaj Freedom 5

On the other hand, opting for a higher displacement version of the Freedom, the consumers in this segment are likely to be more willing to spend for the technology provided there is the possibility of the larger CNG/petrol tanks. With higher displacement, while the performance will be on the higher side, range and overall economy will be affected. Also, the 150 cc segment commuter buyer is more concentrated in tier-1 and tier-2 cities which makes access to CNG refilling stations more convenient.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Deliveries Commence; First Bike Delivered In Pune

Also, what also needs to be taken into account is how the provision for refilling of CNG two-wheelers will be accommodated by the CNG stations. Based on market response, as well as consumer interest on CNG-powered motorcycles like the Freedom, it is safe to assume that a dedicated queue for CNG two-wheelers will be required, if consumers accept CNG motorcycles as an affordable alternative in the commuter motorcycle segment. 

 

It's early days yet, to make an informed estimate on how popular CNG-powered two-wheelers will become, to have a concrete and realistic product strategy with timelines for more variants, and models powered by CNG.  If the buzz in the market is anything to go by, there will definitely be more CNG-powered two-wheelers which are in consideration for mass production, and not just from Bajaj Auto. But considering all factors, it's safe to say that the next CNG-powered motorcycle based on the Freedom’s platform will take a good while before it is introduced.

# Bajaj Freedom CNG bike# New CNG Freedom bike# More CNG-powered motorcycles# CNG two-wheelers# Opinion# motorcycles# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new edition of the motorcycle will feature a new colour scheme, dual-channel ABS, and a drag race timer and panic brake alert.
    2024 Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 4V Teased; Launch Soon
  • The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will feature a two-into-one exhaust and USDs
    Upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Design Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch
  • New spy images of the upcoming Xpulse 210 revealed more details of the motorcycle
    Upcoming Hero Xpulse 210 Spied Yet Again
  • The Guerrilla 450 has the same chassis and engine as the Himalayan 450, and is available in a total of five colourways.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched At Rs 2.39 Lakh
  • The Bajaj Freedom 125 was launched on July 5 and is the world’s first CNG-powered production motorcycle
    Why Bajaj Chose Not To Fit A Bigger CNG Tank On The Freedom 125

Latest News

  • The teaser pic shows the battery pack and electric motor located below housed within a tubular frame with multiple control modules mounted at different locations
    Ola’s CEO Posts Teaser Image Of Upcoming Electric Bike
  • The 2024 edition of the motorcycle receives a new colour scheme, an updated rear tail lamp, dual-channel ABS, a drag race timer and a panic brake alert system.
    2024 Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 4V Launched At Rs 1.39 Lakh
  • This special edition model of the Ignis is Rs 35,000 more affordable than the Sigma MT variant
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiant Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 5.49 Lakh
  • Citroen’s first coupe-SUV for India is primed to go up against the incoming Tata Curvv, which will also be launched next month.
    Production Citroen Basalt Exterior Previewed Ahead Of August Launch
  • The Curvv looks to get the same dashboard design and layout as the Nexon EV but unlike its smaller sibling, it will offer ADAS tech.
    Tata Curvv EV Interior Previewed In New Video; Level 2 ADAS Confirmed
  • Bajaj Auto is currently gauging the response for the Freedom 125, depending on which, the company will decide whether to opt for a smaller or bigger displacement CNG bike.
    Opinion: Which Is The Next CNG Bike Based On The Bajaj Freedom?
  • The Mini Countryman E, now in its third generation, marks the debut of the fully electric version of the Countryman SUV in India.
    Mini Countryman Electric Launched In India: Top 5 Highlights
  • The scheme commenced on April 1, 2024, with a budget allocation of Rs 500 crore.
    Electric Two-Wheeler Subsidies Under Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) To End On July 31
  • The German luxury and sportscar maker reported sales of 489 units in the first six months of the year.
    Porsche India Reports Best Ever Sales In H1 2024; SUVs Are Highest Sellers
  • Nissan India has officially begun bookings of their new flagship SUV - the 2024 X-Trail for a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh
    Nissan X-Trail Bookings To Open On July 26; Deliveries To Begin In August

Research More on Bajaj Freedom 125

Bajaj Freedom 125

Bajaj Freedom 125

Starts at ₹ 95,000 - 1.1 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Freedom 125 Specifications
View Freedom 125 Features

Popular Bajaj Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Opinion: Which Is The Next CNG Bike Based On The Bajaj Freedom?
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved