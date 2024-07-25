Opinion: Which Is The Next CNG Bike Based On The Bajaj Freedom?

The CNG-powered Bajaj Freedom is the latest, newest motorcycle and the first of its kind in the world. Based on an all-new platform, it is no surprise that Bajaj Auto will be introducing more versions of the Freedom motorcycle. This was revealed by none other than the company’s executive director, Rakesh Sharma during a recent investors’ call. The idea of platform sharing isn’t new to Bajaj, but rather a practice that the brand has perfected over the years and has been quite successful with it. For example, the company recently launched the flagship Pulsar NS400Z at a stellar price, undercutting all the possible competition in the 400 cc segment by a significant margin.



Coming back to the Freedom platform, it has been built from the ground up, featuring a trellis frame that surrounds the CNG tank, and has been designed for easy removal of the cylinder from the rear section of the motorcycle by conveniently disassembling the tail section. Currently, the Freedom is equipped with a 2 kg CNG tank, which Bajaj felt was ideal considering the ergonomics and overall packaging of the motorcycle. Now, with bookings open and initial deliveries having commenced, Bajaj Auto will be surveying and taking feedback from the owners and prospective buyers in the commuter market and depending on the information received will decide whether to consider launching the next CNG-powered derivative of the Freedom with a higher or lower displacement.

For argument’s sake, the commuter segment is more concentrated with 100-110 cc motorcycles where purchasing, running and maintenance costs play a critical role in the acceptance of a machine, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Introducing a lower displacement CNG bike might tick off the above three costs, but on the flip side, the infrastructure with regards to easy CNG availability is still questionable and there is also the possibility of the Freedom 125 losing its relevance to its smaller displacement derivative.

On the other hand, opting for a higher displacement version of the Freedom, the consumers in this segment are likely to be more willing to spend for the technology provided there is the possibility of the larger CNG/petrol tanks. With higher displacement, while the performance will be on the higher side, range and overall economy will be affected. Also, the 150 cc segment commuter buyer is more concentrated in tier-1 and tier-2 cities which makes access to CNG refilling stations more convenient.

Also, what also needs to be taken into account is how the provision for refilling of CNG two-wheelers will be accommodated by the CNG stations. Based on market response, as well as consumer interest on CNG-powered motorcycles like the Freedom, it is safe to assume that a dedicated queue for CNG two-wheelers will be required, if consumers accept CNG motorcycles as an affordable alternative in the commuter motorcycle segment.

It's early days yet, to make an informed estimate on how popular CNG-powered two-wheelers will become, to have a concrete and realistic product strategy with timelines for more variants, and models powered by CNG. If the buzz in the market is anything to go by, there will definitely be more CNG-powered two-wheelers which are in consideration for mass production, and not just from Bajaj Auto. But considering all factors, it's safe to say that the next CNG-powered motorcycle based on the Freedom’s platform will take a good while before it is introduced.