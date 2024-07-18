Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Deliveries Commence; First Bike Delivered In Pune

Bajaj Auto has commenced deliveries of the Freedom 125, its latest offering and the world’s first CNG-powered production motorcycle. The company had opened bookings for the motorcycle on the day of its launch event. The first delivery took place just shy of two weeks after its launch and was delivered in Pune, Maharashtra to Mr Pravin Thorat. Bajaj had previously stated the bike’s deliveries would initially commence in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The Freedom 125 is offered in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh

Launched on July 5, the Bajaj Freedom 125 is available in three variants – Drum, Drum LED (Rs 1.05 lakh) and Disc LED (Rs 1.10 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom). The Freedom is offered in a total of five colours. Bajaj has been able to fit what it deems is the longest motorcycle seat in the world, which measures 785 mm in length. The top-of-the-line variant of the motorcycle gets a negative LCD cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 2 kg tank underneath its seat

The motorcycle features a 2 kg CNG tank, fitted beneath the seat and a 2-litre auxiliary petrol tank that sits just ahead of the seat. Bajaj says the Freedom when running purely on CNG, will cover up to 102 kilometres per kilogram of CNG. The CNG-only range of the motorcycle is pegged at 200 kilometres, and in combination with the petrol tank, the Freedom will have a range of up to 330 kilometres. There is a common flap for the petrol and CNG refuelling ports. Riders can switch between using CNG or petrol using a switch on the left handlebar cube.

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is equipped with a 125 cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The top speed of the bike is 90.5 kmph when running on CNG, and 93.4 kmph when using petrol.