Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Deliveries Commence; First Bike Delivered In Pune

Launched on July 5, the Freedom 125 is the world’s first CNG-powered production motorcycle
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj has started deliveries of the Freedom 125.
  • First delivery took place in Pune, Maharashtra.
  • Prices for the bike range from Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Auto has commenced deliveries of the Freedom 125, its latest offering and the world’s first CNG-powered production motorcycle. The company had opened bookings for the motorcycle on the day of its launch event. The first delivery took place just shy of two weeks after its launch and was delivered in Pune, Maharashtra to Mr Pravin Thorat. Bajaj had previously stated the bike’s deliveries would initially commence in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. 

 

Also ReadBajaj Freedom 125 Review: New King Of Commuter Segment?
 

 

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Top Five Highlights 7

The Freedom 125 is offered in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh

 

Launched on July 5, the Bajaj Freedom 125 is available in three variants – Drum, Drum LED (Rs 1.05 lakh) and Disc LED (Rs 1.10 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom). The Freedom is offered in a total of five colours. Bajaj has been able to fit what it deems is the longest motorcycle seat in the world, which measures 785 mm in length. The top-of-the-line variant of the motorcycle gets a negative LCD cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

 

Also ReadWhy Bajaj Chose Not To Fit A Bigger CNG Tank On The Freedom 125
 

Bajaj Freedom 13

 The motorcycle is equipped with a 2 kg tank underneath its seat

 

The motorcycle features a 2 kg CNG tank, fitted beneath the seat and a 2-litre auxiliary petrol tank that sits just ahead of the seat. Bajaj says the Freedom when running purely on CNG, will cover up to 102 kilometres per kilogram of CNG. The CNG-only range of the motorcycle is pegged at 200 kilometres, and in combination with the petrol tank, the Freedom will have a range of up to 330 kilometres. There is a common flap for the petrol and CNG refuelling ports. Riders can switch between using CNG or petrol using a switch on the left handlebar cube.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000; Offers 102 KM/KG Claimed Mileage
 

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is equipped with a 125 cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The top speed of the bike is 90.5 kmph when running on CNG, and 93.4 kmph when using petrol. 

Bajaj Freedom 125# Bajaj Auto# Bajaj Freedom 125 price# Bajaj Freedom 125 deliveries# Bajaj Freedom 125 engine# Bajaj Freedom 125 features# Bikes# Two Wheelers
