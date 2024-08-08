More Affordable Bajaj Freedom CNG Spied On Test

It has only been a month since Bajaj launched the all-new Freedom, the world’s first CNG-powered production motorcycle. The motorcycle has attracted a lot of curiosity in the two-wheeler market as we encountered many questions during our road test review, which you can read by clicking here. With booking and deliveries commenced in Maharashtra and Gujarat, Bajaj has recently announced the expansion of the availability of the Freedom CNG bike to 77 cities across India starting next week on August 15. While that is good news from the brand, we have managed to spot a test mule of the Freedom which appears to be a more affordable version of the motorcycle that could be targeted at the 100 cc commuter class.

Looking at the spy images, the front section of the motorcycle is different from the Freedom CG-04 model. The fork sleeve protectors are smaller and are simpler in terms of design as the silver accent and faux air vent present on the 125 cc model are missing. Also, the front fender is finished in a single colour tone instead of a dual-tone finish. Secondly, the test mule featured red-coloured body panels which isn’t among the current colour options offered for the Freedom CG-04. We expect a single-tone colour scheme with minimal graphics to offer for the more affordable variant. While the angle is very narrow, the headlamp in the test mule appears to be a conventional halogen unit as opposed to an LED one to save costs.

Next, moving to the rear section of the bike, the grab handle is finished in silver which could be a standard colour finish for the variant. Also, the rear tyre hugger is longer supposedly to prevent the spray of rainwater more effectively. And lastly, the exhaust shield on the muffler is finished in chrome instead of a brushed-steel finish.

Mechanically, expect the more affordable Freedom variant to have a displacement in the 100 cc ballpark with a power output similar to other motorcycles in the segment. For gearbox duties, it is possible that Bajaj might consider a 4-speed gearbox or offer the same 5-speed gearbox on the Freedom 125.

Currently, it is too early to predict the expected launch of the more affordable Freedom model, since Bajaj is also gauging the demand for the motorcycle and the feedback from the inquiries and owners.