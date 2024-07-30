Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle To Go On Sale In 77 Cities By August 15

Bajaj Auto launched the world’s first CNG motorcycle, the Freedom 125, early in July. Bookings for the Bajaj Freedom had already commenced, with deliveries slated to begin initially in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Bajaj Auto has now announced plans to expand availability of the CNG motorcycle to 77 cities across India by August 15.

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000; Offers 102 KM/KG Claimed Mileage

The Freedom 125 is available in three variants, with prices starting at Rs 95,000 for the base-spec Drum variant, the mid-spec Drum LED variant is priced at Rs 1.05 lakh, and the top-spec Disc LED is priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The top variant includes a negative LCD cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, while the lower variants feature a simpler LCD cluster without Bluetooth functionality.

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle: In Pictures

The Bajaj Freedom 125 claims to offer a combined range of 330 kilometres.

The Bajaj Freedom comes with a 2 kg CNG tank, integrated beneath the seat. Additionally, the motorcycle features a 2-litre auxiliary petrol tank located just ahead of the seat. According to Bajaj, the bike can travel up to 102 kilometres per kg of CNG, providing a CNG-only range of 200 kilometres. Combined with the petrol tank, the total range extends to 330 kilometres.

The Freedom 125 is powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder engine, delivering a peak power output of 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed transmission. The bike features a unified refuelling flap for both petrol and CNG, with a switch on the left handlebar allowing riders to toggle between the two fuel options. The motorcycle has a 785 mm seat, which Bajaj claims is the longest in its segment.

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG: Variants Explained